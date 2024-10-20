Introduction to First-Line Defenses quiz Flashcards

Which of the following may be signs of choking? A) Inability to speak, B) Coughing, C) Wheezing, D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which is a strategy for preventing household fires? A) Installing smoke detectors, B) Keeping flammable materials away from heat sources, C) Regularly checking electrical appliances, D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is not a sign of choking? A) Inability to speak, B) Breathing normally, C) Coughing, D) Wheezing
B) Breathing normally
What practices should be exercised to ensure food safety? Check all that apply. A) Washing hands before handling food, B) Cooking food to the right temperature, C) Storing food at safe temperatures, D) Using the same cutting board for raw meat and vegetables
A, B, C
Which portal of entry is the most commonly used by pathogens? A) Skin, B) Respiratory tract, C) Digestive tract, D) Urinary tract
B) Respiratory tract
Which of the following provides a first line of defense against pathogens? A) Skin, B) Antibodies, C) White blood cells, D) Fever
A) Skin
How can the nurse best minimize a patient’s risk for infection during tracheostomy care? A) By using sterile techniques, B) By wearing gloves, C) By washing hands before and after the procedure, D) All of the above
D) All of the above
The nurse wears gloves for which of the following purposes? Select all that apply. A) To protect against infection, B) To maintain sterile conditions, C) To prevent cross-contamination, D) To keep hands warm
A, B, C
Which of the following is not an example of the body’s first line of defense against infection? A) Skin, B) Mucus membranes, C) Antibodies, D) Stomach acid
C) Antibodies
When should you perform hand hygiene? (Select all that apply.) A) Before eating, B) After using the restroom, C) Before and after patient contact, D) After touching your face
A, B, C, D
What is the best way for a nursing assistant to prevent infection? A) Wearing gloves, B) Using hand sanitizer, C) Performing hand hygiene, D) Wearing a mask
C) Performing hand hygiene
Which of the following use moist heat to destroy microbes? A) Autoclaving, B) Boiling, C) Pasteurization, D) All of the above
D) All of the above
How do cilia help to prevent infection? A) By trapping pathogens, B) By moving mucus out of the respiratory tract, C) By producing antibodies, D) By breaking down pathogens
B) By moving mucus out of the respiratory tract
Which of the following is suitable for use on tissues for microbial control to prevent infection? A) Disinfectants, B) Antiseptics, C) Sterilizers, D) Detergents
B) Antiseptics
How does lysozyme on the skin and in tears protect against bacterial pathogens? A) By breaking down bacterial cell walls, B) By neutralizing toxins, C) By producing antibodies, D) By trapping bacteria
A) By breaking down bacterial cell walls
Which of the following safety practices can prevent cross-contact? A) Using separate cutting boards for raw and cooked foods, B) Washing hands after handling raw meat, C) Cleaning surfaces with disinfectant, D) All of the above