Introduction to Inflammation quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the five cardinal signs of inflammation, and what acronym can be used to remember them?
The five cardinal signs of inflammation are swelling, heat, altered function, redness, and pain. They can be remembered using the acronym SHARP.
How does acute inflammation differ from chronic inflammation in terms of duration and predominant immune cells involved?
Acute inflammation is a short-term response lasting a few days and is characterized by an abundance of neutrophils. Chronic inflammation is a long-term response lasting years and involves macrophages, giant cells, and T lymphocytes.
What is a granuloma, and during which type of inflammation does it typically form?
A granuloma is a concentrated group of immune cells, including macrophages, giant cells, and T lymphocytes, that forms to wall off microbes that cannot be easily destroyed. It typically forms during chronic inflammation.
How do the symptoms of acute inflammation develop and resolve compared to chronic inflammation?
Symptoms of acute inflammation develop rapidly and resolve within a few days, while symptoms of chronic inflammation develop slowly and persist for a long time.
What is the main goal of acute inflammation in response to infection or tissue damage?
The main goal of acute inflammation is to quickly recruit immune cells, especially neutrophils, to the site of damage or infection.