Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #11 Flashcards

What is the main function of the respiratory system in olfaction? The respiratory system allows air to reach the olfactory receptors for the sense of smell.

What is the main function of the digestive system in energy production? The digestive system breaks down food to provide energy for the body's activities.

What is the main function of the urinary system in blood pressure regulation? The urinary system helps regulate blood pressure by controlling blood volume and releasing hormones.

What is the main function of the reproductive system in gamete transport? The reproductive system transports gametes (sperm or eggs) to the site of fertilization.

What is the main function of the reproductive system in supporting early development? The female reproductive system provides an environment for the early development of the embryo.

What is the main function of the nervous system in reflexes? The nervous system coordinates rapid, automatic responses to stimuli through reflexes.