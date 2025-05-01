Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #12 Flashcards
Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #12
What is the main function of the muscular system in sphincter control?
The muscular system controls sphincters to regulate the passage of substances through body openings.What is the main function of the skeletal system in calcium homeostasis?
The skeletal system helps maintain calcium levels in the blood by storing and releasing calcium as needed.What is the main function of the integumentary system in microbial defense?
The integumentary system acts as a barrier to prevent entry of pathogens.What is the main function of the circulatory system in hormone distribution?
The circulatory system distributes hormones from endocrine glands to target tissues.What is the main function of the lymphatic system in antigen presentation?
The lymphatic system presents antigens to immune cells to initiate immune responses.What is the main function of the respiratory system in gas exchange?
The respiratory system exchanges oxygen and carbon dioxide between the air and the blood.What is the main function of the digestive system in macromolecule breakdown?
The digestive system breaks down macromolecules like proteins, fats, and carbohydrates into absorbable units.What is the main function of the urinary system in osmoregulation?
The urinary system regulates the concentration of solutes and water in the blood.What is the main function of the reproductive system in supporting zygote development?
The reproductive system provides an environment for the zygote to develop into an embryo.What is the main function of the nervous system in sensory integration?
The nervous system integrates sensory information to produce appropriate responses.What is the main function of the endocrine system in puberty?
The endocrine system triggers and regulates the changes of puberty through hormones.What is the main function of the muscular system in thermogenesis?
The muscular system generates heat to help maintain body temperature.What is the main function of the skeletal system in fat storage?
The skeletal system stores fat in the yellow bone marrow.What is the main function of the integumentary system in tactile sensation?
The integumentary system contains receptors for touch and pressure.What is the main function of the circulatory system in nutrient absorption?
The circulatory system transports absorbed nutrients from the digestive tract to the rest of the body.What is the main function of the lymphatic system in immune cell maturation?
The lymphatic system provides sites for the maturation of immune cells.What is the main function of the respiratory system in acid-base balance?
The respiratory system helps maintain acid-base balance by regulating carbon dioxide levels.What is the main function of the digestive system in vitamin absorption?
The digestive system absorbs vitamins from food into the bloodstream.What is the main function of the urinary system in blood filtration?
The urinary system filters blood to remove waste and maintain homeostasis.What is the main function of the reproductive system in supporting embryo implantation?
The female reproductive system provides a site for embryo implantation in the uterus.What is the main function of the nervous system in motor control?
The nervous system controls voluntary and involuntary muscle movements.What is the main function of the endocrine system in lactation?
The endocrine system regulates milk production through hormones like prolactin.What is the main function of the muscular system in organ movement?
The muscular system moves internal organs, such as the heart and digestive tract.What is the main function of the skeletal system in supporting soft tissues?
The skeletal system provides a framework that supports soft tissues and organs.What is the main function of the integumentary system in water retention?
The integumentary system prevents excessive water loss from the body.What is the main function of the circulatory system in distributing heat?
The circulatory system distributes heat generated by metabolism throughout the body.What is the main function of the lymphatic system in removing cellular debris?
The lymphatic system removes cellular debris and waste from tissues.What is the main function of the respiratory system in supporting cellular respiration?
The respiratory system supplies oxygen needed for cellular respiration and removes carbon dioxide.What is the main function of the digestive system in maintaining gut flora?
The digestive system supports beneficial gut bacteria that aid in digestion and immunity.What is the main function of the urinary system in maintaining homeostasis?
The urinary system maintains homeostasis by regulating fluid, electrolyte, and acid-base balance.What is the main function of the reproductive system in supporting fetal nourishment?
The female reproductive system nourishes the fetus through the placenta during pregnancy.