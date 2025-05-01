Skip to main content
Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #12 Flashcards

Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #12
  • What is the main function of the muscular system in sphincter control?
    The muscular system controls sphincters to regulate the passage of substances through body openings.
  • What is the main function of the skeletal system in calcium homeostasis?
    The skeletal system helps maintain calcium levels in the blood by storing and releasing calcium as needed.
  • What is the main function of the integumentary system in microbial defense?
    The integumentary system acts as a barrier to prevent entry of pathogens.
  • What is the main function of the circulatory system in hormone distribution?
    The circulatory system distributes hormones from endocrine glands to target tissues.
  • What is the main function of the lymphatic system in antigen presentation?
    The lymphatic system presents antigens to immune cells to initiate immune responses.
  • What is the main function of the respiratory system in gas exchange?
    The respiratory system exchanges oxygen and carbon dioxide between the air and the blood.
  • What is the main function of the digestive system in macromolecule breakdown?
    The digestive system breaks down macromolecules like proteins, fats, and carbohydrates into absorbable units.
  • What is the main function of the urinary system in osmoregulation?
    The urinary system regulates the concentration of solutes and water in the blood.
  • What is the main function of the reproductive system in supporting zygote development?
    The reproductive system provides an environment for the zygote to develop into an embryo.
  • What is the main function of the nervous system in sensory integration?
    The nervous system integrates sensory information to produce appropriate responses.
  • What is the main function of the endocrine system in puberty?
    The endocrine system triggers and regulates the changes of puberty through hormones.
  • What is the main function of the muscular system in thermogenesis?
    The muscular system generates heat to help maintain body temperature.
  • What is the main function of the skeletal system in fat storage?
    The skeletal system stores fat in the yellow bone marrow.
  • What is the main function of the integumentary system in tactile sensation?
    The integumentary system contains receptors for touch and pressure.
  • What is the main function of the circulatory system in nutrient absorption?
    The circulatory system transports absorbed nutrients from the digestive tract to the rest of the body.
  • What is the main function of the lymphatic system in immune cell maturation?
    The lymphatic system provides sites for the maturation of immune cells.
  • What is the main function of the respiratory system in acid-base balance?
    The respiratory system helps maintain acid-base balance by regulating carbon dioxide levels.
  • What is the main function of the digestive system in vitamin absorption?
    The digestive system absorbs vitamins from food into the bloodstream.
  • What is the main function of the urinary system in blood filtration?
    The urinary system filters blood to remove waste and maintain homeostasis.
  • What is the main function of the reproductive system in supporting embryo implantation?
    The female reproductive system provides a site for embryo implantation in the uterus.
  • What is the main function of the nervous system in motor control?
    The nervous system controls voluntary and involuntary muscle movements.
  • What is the main function of the endocrine system in lactation?
    The endocrine system regulates milk production through hormones like prolactin.
  • What is the main function of the muscular system in organ movement?
    The muscular system moves internal organs, such as the heart and digestive tract.
  • What is the main function of the skeletal system in supporting soft tissues?
    The skeletal system provides a framework that supports soft tissues and organs.
  • What is the main function of the integumentary system in water retention?
    The integumentary system prevents excessive water loss from the body.
  • What is the main function of the circulatory system in distributing heat?
    The circulatory system distributes heat generated by metabolism throughout the body.
  • What is the main function of the lymphatic system in removing cellular debris?
    The lymphatic system removes cellular debris and waste from tissues.
  • What is the main function of the respiratory system in supporting cellular respiration?
    The respiratory system supplies oxygen needed for cellular respiration and removes carbon dioxide.
  • What is the main function of the digestive system in maintaining gut flora?
    The digestive system supports beneficial gut bacteria that aid in digestion and immunity.
  • What is the main function of the urinary system in maintaining homeostasis?
    The urinary system maintains homeostasis by regulating fluid, electrolyte, and acid-base balance.
  • What is the main function of the reproductive system in supporting fetal nourishment?
    The female reproductive system nourishes the fetus through the placenta during pregnancy.