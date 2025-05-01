Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #12 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

What is the main function of the muscular system in sphincter control? The muscular system controls sphincters to regulate the passage of substances through body openings.

What is the main function of the skeletal system in calcium homeostasis? The skeletal system helps maintain calcium levels in the blood by storing and releasing calcium as needed.

What is the main function of the integumentary system in microbial defense? The integumentary system acts as a barrier to prevent entry of pathogens.

What is the main function of the circulatory system in hormone distribution? The circulatory system distributes hormones from endocrine glands to target tissues.

What is the main function of the lymphatic system in antigen presentation? The lymphatic system presents antigens to immune cells to initiate immune responses.

What is the main function of the respiratory system in gas exchange? The respiratory system exchanges oxygen and carbon dioxide between the air and the blood.