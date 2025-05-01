Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #9 Flashcards
Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #9
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the function of the salivary glands in the digestive system?
The salivary glands produce saliva, which moistens food and begins digestion.What is the function of the thymus in the lymphatic system?
The thymus is where T cells mature, which are important for immune function.What is the function of the spleen in the lymphatic system?
The spleen filters blood and helps fight infections.What is the function of tonsils in the lymphatic system?
Tonsils help protect against pathogens entering through the mouth and throat.What is the main function of hormones in the endocrine system?
Hormones act as chemical messengers to regulate various body functions.How do hormones reach their target organs?
Hormones are released into the blood and travel throughout the body to reach target organs.What is the main function of nerves in the nervous system?
Nerves transmit electrical signals between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body.What is the function of the brain in the nervous system?
The brain processes information and coordinates responses throughout the body.What is the function of the spinal cord in the nervous system?
The spinal cord transmits signals between the brain and the rest of the body.What is the function of sensory organs in the nervous system?
Sensory organs detect stimuli and send information to the brain for processing.What is the main function of cartilage in the skeletal system?
Cartilage provides flexible support and reduces friction at joints.What is the main function of bones in the skeletal system?
Bones provide structure, support, and protection for the body.What is the main function of sweat glands in the integumentary system?
Sweat glands help regulate body temperature by producing sweat.What is the main function of hair in the integumentary system?
Hair provides some protection and, in other mammals, helps with thermal regulation.What is the main function of nails in the integumentary system?
Nails protect the tips of fingers and toes.What is the main function of the skin in the integumentary system?
The skin acts as a protective barrier against physical damage, pathogens, and water loss.How does the body prevent infection when the skin is broken?
The body uses the immune system to fight infection, and people often use antibiotic ointments to prevent bacteria from entering through cuts.What is the main function of the rib cage in the skeletal system?
The rib cage protects vital organs such as the heart and lungs.What is the main function of the sternum in the skeletal system?
The sternum helps protect the heart and provides attachment for ribs.What is the main function of the circulatory system in transporting hormones?
The circulatory system carries hormones from endocrine glands to target organs throughout the body.What is the main function of the circulatory system in transporting nutrients?
The circulatory system delivers nutrients absorbed from the digestive system to cells throughout the body.What is the main function of the circulatory system in removing waste?
The circulatory system transports waste products from cells to organs that remove them, such as the kidneys and lungs.What is the main function of the circulatory system in transporting oxygen?
The circulatory system carries oxygen from the lungs to tissues throughout the body.What is the main function of the circulatory system in transporting carbon dioxide?
The circulatory system carries carbon dioxide from tissues to the lungs for exhalation.What is the main function of the circulatory system in transporting water?
The circulatory system distributes water throughout the body to maintain fluid balance.What is the main function of the lymphatic system in immunity?
The lymphatic system provides pathways and sites for immune cells to detect and respond to pathogens.What is the main function of the lymphatic system in fluid recovery?
The lymphatic system returns excess tissue fluid to the bloodstream.What is the main function of the lymphatic system in fat absorption?
The lymphatic system absorbs fats from the digestive tract and transports them to the bloodstream.What is the main function of the respiratory system in oxygen delivery?
The respiratory system brings oxygen into the body and transfers it to the blood.What is the main function of the respiratory system in carbon dioxide removal?
The respiratory system removes carbon dioxide from the blood and expels it from the body.What is the main function of the digestive system in nutrient absorption?
The digestive system breaks down food and absorbs nutrients into the bloodstream.What is the main function of the digestive system in water absorption?
The digestive system absorbs water from food and drink into the body.What is the main function of the digestive system in waste elimination?
The digestive system eliminates undigested material as feces.What is the main function of the urinary system in waste removal?
The urinary system removes metabolic waste products from the blood.What is the main function of the urinary system in water balance?
The urinary system regulates the amount of water excreted to maintain fluid balance.What is the main function of the reproductive system in gamete production?
The reproductive system produces gametes: eggs in females and sperm in males.What is the main function of the reproductive system in fertilization?
The reproductive system enables the union of sperm and egg for fertilization.What is the main function of the reproductive system in supporting fetal development?
The female reproductive system supports the development of the fetus during pregnancy.What is the main function of the reproductive system in childbirth?
The female reproductive system enables the delivery of the baby during birth.What is the main function of the reproductive system in lactation?
The female reproductive system provides milk to nourish the newborn.