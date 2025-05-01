Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of the salivary glands in the digestive system? The salivary glands produce saliva, which moistens food and begins digestion.

What is the function of the thymus in the lymphatic system? The thymus is where T cells mature, which are important for immune function.

What is the function of the spleen in the lymphatic system? The spleen filters blood and helps fight infections.

What is the function of tonsils in the lymphatic system? Tonsils help protect against pathogens entering through the mouth and throat.

What is the main function of hormones in the endocrine system? Hormones act as chemical messengers to regulate various body functions.

How do hormones reach their target organs? Hormones are released into the blood and travel throughout the body to reach target organs.