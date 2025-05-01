Introduction to Reflex Arcs quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the five main components of a reflex arc, and what is the function of each component?
The five main components of a reflex arc are: (1) sensory receptor, which detects the stimulus; (2) sensory neuron, which transmits the impulse to the central nervous system; (3) integration center, usually in the brain or spinal cord, where interneurons process the information; (4) motor neuron, which carries the response signal from the CNS; and (5) effector, which is a muscle or gland that carries out the response.
How can reflexes be classified based on development, response type, and neural pathway complexity? Provide an example for each classification.
Reflexes can be classified by: (1) development—innate (genetically programmed, e.g., knee jerk reflex) or acquired (learned, e.g., conditioned taste aversion); (2) response type—somatic (involving musculoskeletal system, e.g., Babinski reflex) or autonomic (affecting internal organs, e.g., conditioned taste aversion); and (3) neural pathway complexity—monosynaptic (single synapse, e.g., knee jerk reflex) or polysynaptic (multiple synapses, e.g., Babinski reflex).
What is the function of an interneuron in a reflex arc?
An interneuron is located between the sensory and motor neurons and transmits impulses between them, allowing for processing within the integration center.
How does the complexity of a reflex affect the location of its integration center?
Simple reflexes are integrated in the spinal cord, while more complex reflexes are integrated in the brain.
How are reflexes classified based on development, and give an example of each type.
Reflexes are classified as innate (genetically programmed, e.g., startle reflex in babies) or acquired (learned through experience, e.g., braking quickly when seeing an accident).
What is the difference between somatic and autonomic reflexes?
Somatic reflexes involve the musculoskeletal system and are controlled by the somatic nervous system, while autonomic reflexes affect internal organs and are controlled by the autonomic nervous system.
What distinguishes a monosynaptic reflex from a polysynaptic reflex?
A monosynaptic reflex involves a single synapse between a sensory and a motor neuron, while a polysynaptic reflex involves multiple synapses and at least one interneuron.
Provide an example of a reflex for each classification: monosynaptic, polysynaptic, somatic, and autonomic.
The knee jerk reflex is monosynaptic and somatic; the Babinski reflex is polysynaptic and somatic; conditioned taste aversion is polysynaptic and autonomic.