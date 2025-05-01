Introduction to Sensory Receptors quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Define sensory transduction and explain its importance. Sensory transduction is the process of converting a stimulus into an electrical signal, which is essential for neuron communication.

List and briefly describe the three main ways sensory receptors are categorized. Sensory receptors are categorized by stimulus type (what kind of stimulus they detect), stimulus location (where the stimulus originates), and receptor structure (the physical type of the receptor).

When categorizing sensory receptors by stimulus location, what is being considered? Stimulus location categorization considers where the stimulus originates, distinguishing between external and internal stimuli.

Why is it important to distinguish between the location of the stimulus and the location of the receptor when classifying sensory receptors? It is important because the classification by stimulus location focuses on where the stimulus comes from, not where the receptor is located, which helps differentiate between responses to internal and external environments.

