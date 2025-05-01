Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the two major phases of the cell cycle, and what is the primary focus of each phase?
The two major phases of the cell cycle are interphase and M phase (mitotic phase). Interphase is focused on cell growth, DNA replication, and organelle production, while the M phase is focused on cell division, including mitosis and cytokinesis.
List the four subphases of interphase and briefly describe the general purpose of interphase.
The four subphases of interphase are G0, G1, S, and G2. Interphase is a non-dividing phase where the cell grows, replicates its DNA, and produces organelles and enzymes in preparation for cell division.
What processes are included in the M phase of the cell cycle?
The M phase includes mitosis, which is the division of the cell's nucleus, and cytokinesis, which is the division of the cell's cytoplasm.
Name the five subphases of mitosis in the correct order.
The five subphases of mitosis, in order, are prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
What is the overall purpose of the cell cycle?
The cell cycle ensures that a cell grows, replicates its DNA, and divides to produce new cells, allowing for growth, repair, and reproduction in organisms.
