Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following statements about aldosterone is not correct? Options: A) It regulates sodium and water balance. B) It is produced by the adrenal cortex. C) It decreases blood pressure. D) It increases potassium excretion.
C) It decreases blood pressure.
Which statement best describes both insulin and glucagon?
Insulin and glucagon are hormones produced by the pancreas that regulate blood glucose levels.
Which endocrine hormone promotes the release of glucose from the liver and into the bloodstream?
Glucagon promotes the release of glucose from the liver into the bloodstream.
Which of the following hormones stimulates the development of the male sex organs and sperm? Options: A) Estrogen B) Testosterone C) Progesterone D) Insulin
B) Testosterone
Which organs are involved in making calcitriol?
The kidneys and liver are involved in making calcitriol.
Which cells produce testosterone?
Leydig cells in the testes produce testosterone.
Which condition should a nurse expect to find in a client diagnosed with hyperparathyroidism?
A nurse should expect hypercalcemia in a client diagnosed with hyperparathyroidism.
A nurse should perform which intervention for a client with Cushing's syndrome?
Monitor blood glucose levels and manage fluid retention.
What tropic hormone stimulates cortisol from the adrenal gland?
Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) stimulates cortisol release from the adrenal gland.
How does the endocrine system rely on circulation?
The endocrine system relies on circulation to transport hormones through the bloodstream to target cells.
How does antidiuretic hormone affect the permeability of the collecting ducts to water?
Antidiuretic hormone increases the permeability of the collecting ducts to water, promoting water reabsorption.
Which hormone works directly in the intestine to increase plasma calcium levels?
Parathyroid hormone (PTH) works to increase plasma calcium levels.
What is the purpose of the thymus?
The thymus is involved in the development of T-cells for the immune system.
Which organ or organs produce estrogen and progesterone? Options: A) Testes B) Ovaries C) Uterus D) Epididymis
B) Ovaries
Which adrenal cortical hormone helps maintain blood pressure and blood volume?
Aldosterone helps maintain blood pressure and blood volume.
Which gland or organ has cells that release glucagon?
The pancreas has cells that release glucagon.
Which gland is divided into anterior and posterior lobes?
The pituitary gland is divided into anterior and posterior lobes.
Which two pancreatic hormones closely control levels of glucose in the blood?
Insulin and glucagon closely control blood glucose levels.
Why is the pancreas both an endocrine and an exocrine gland?
The pancreas is an endocrine gland because it releases hormones like insulin into the blood, and an exocrine gland because it releases digestive enzymes into the digestive tract.
Which of the following is true of diabetes? Options: A) It is caused by excessive insulin production. B) It involves the regulation of blood glucose levels. C) It is unrelated to the pancreas. D) It only affects children.
B) It involves the regulation of blood glucose levels.
Which is a function of both the endocrine and nervous system?
Both systems are involved in regulating body functions and maintaining homeostasis.
What is secreted by the beta cells of the pancreatic islets in response to high blood sugar?
Insulin is secreted by the beta cells in response to high blood sugar.
Which hormone stimulates mammary glands to produce milk in nursing mothers?
Prolactin stimulates mammary glands to produce milk.
What provides a link between the nervous system and the endocrine system?
The hypothalamus provides a link between the nervous and endocrine systems.
When administering insulin, what should be considered?
Consider the timing of meals and monitor blood glucose levels.
Which of these is in control of our emotions?
The limbic system in the brain is primarily responsible for emotions.
Which hormone stimulates hormone production by the ovaries and testes?
Luteinizing hormone (LH) stimulates hormone production by the ovaries and testes.
What is the role of the hormone glucagon in regulating blood glucose?
Glucagon increases blood glucose levels by promoting the release of glucose from the liver.
A nurse is assessing a client with hyperthyroidism. What findings should the nurse expect?
The nurse should expect symptoms such as weight loss, increased heart rate, and heat intolerance.
Where does antidiuretic hormone (ADH) exert its effects to promote water reabsorption?
ADH exerts its effects on the collecting ducts of the kidneys.
What is a difference between endocrine and exocrine glands?
Endocrine glands release hormones into the bloodstream, while exocrine glands release substances onto body surfaces or into body cavities.
