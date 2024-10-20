Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #4 Flashcards

Which symptoms should the nurse expect a client to exhibit who is diagnosed with a pheochromocytoma?
The nurse should expect symptoms such as hypertension, palpitations, and headaches.
Which organ releases insulin when it detects a high concentration of the blood sugar glucose?
The pancreas releases insulin in response to high blood glucose levels.
What endocrine gland secretes ACTH?
The pituitary gland secretes adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH).
A client is taking levodopa. What should the nurse caution the client to avoid?
The nurse should caution the client to avoid high-protein meals, as they can interfere with levodopa absorption.
What did Joseph Lister discover and develop?
Joseph Lister discovered and developed antiseptic techniques in surgery.
What is the antidote for heparin?
Protamine sulfate is the antidote for heparin.
Which of the following is not true of testosterone? Options: A) It is a steroid hormone. B) It is produced by the adrenal cortex. C) It promotes muscle growth. D) It is responsible for male secondary sex characteristics.
B) It is produced by the adrenal cortex.
The release of which hormone is most likely to cause a reduction in blood volume and pressure?
Atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP) causes a reduction in blood volume and pressure.
Which of the following statements best describes the process of hormonal signaling?
Hormonal signaling involves the release of hormones into the bloodstream, where they travel to target cells with specific receptors.
Which of the following is a mineralocorticosteroid?
Aldosterone is a mineralocorticosteroid.
The formation of the corpus luteum from the ruptured follicle is regulated by which hormone?
Luteinizing hormone (LH) regulates the formation of the corpus luteum.
How many hormones play crucial roles during sperm production?
Two hormones, FSH and testosterone, play crucial roles during sperm production.
Which of the following is not a treatment option for hyperthyroidism? Options: A) Radioactive iodine B) Antithyroid medications C) Thyroidectomy D) Insulin therapy
D) Insulin therapy
Which of the following is characteristic of water-soluble hormones?
Water-soluble hormones bind to receptors on the cell membrane.
Which body system secretes epinephrine and norepinephrine?
The endocrine system, specifically the adrenal medulla, secretes epinephrine and norepinephrine.
Which of these hormones regulate calcium levels in the body?
Parathyroid hormone (PTH) and calcitonin regulate calcium levels.
Which part of the adrenal gland secretes epinephrine and norepinephrine?
The adrenal medulla secretes epinephrine and norepinephrine.
What should the nurse include as a possible adverse effect when teaching a client about phenytoin?
The nurse should include gingival hyperplasia as a possible adverse effect of phenytoin.
How would you best explain a hypophysectomy?
A hypophysectomy is the surgical removal of the pituitary gland.
Which of the following produces the female hormone estrogen?
The ovaries produce the female hormone estrogen.
How are most hormones transported once they are released from an endocrine gland?
Most hormones are transported through the bloodstream to reach their target cells.
A nurse will use extreme caution when administering heparin to which patient?
A nurse will use extreme caution when administering heparin to a patient with a history of bleeding disorders.
Which hormone is secreted by the beta cells of the pancreas?
Insulin is secreted by the beta cells of the pancreas.
What is the function of growth hormone?
Growth hormone stimulates growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration.
Which gland secretes oxytocin?
The pituitary gland secretes oxytocin.
Which of these secretes the hormone adrenaline?
The adrenal medulla secretes the hormone adrenaline.
What two hormones does the pancreas produce and what are their functions?
The pancreas produces insulin, which lowers blood glucose, and glucagon, which raises blood glucose.
Where are progesterone and estrogen secreted from?
Progesterone and estrogen are secreted from the ovaries.
What hormone does the pancreas have that helps with glucose production?
Glucagon helps with glucose production.
What hormone stimulates the production of FSH?
Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) stimulates the production of FSH.
Which hormone plays an important role in preparing the uterus for pregnancy?
Progesterone plays an important role in preparing the uterus for pregnancy.
Following a transsphenoidal hypophysectomy, what is a key nursing consideration?
Monitor for signs of cerebrospinal fluid leakage and manage hormone replacement therapy.
There are many organs and glands of the endocrine system. What is their primary function?
Their primary function is to secrete hormones that regulate various physiological processes.
The utricle and saccule contain small crystals. What are these crystals called?
These crystals are called otoliths.
Which of the statements about gastrin is false? Options: A) It stimulates gastric acid secretion. B) It is produced by the pancreas. C) It is a hormone involved in digestion. D) It is secreted by the stomach lining.
B) It is produced by the pancreas.
Which hormone prevents degeneration of the corpus luteum?
Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) prevents degeneration of the corpus luteum.
Which of the following is a steroid hormone produced in the ovaries of the female?
Estrogen is a steroid hormone produced in the ovaries.
A client asks the purpose of an exercise stress test. What is the nurse’s best response?
An exercise stress test evaluates the heart's response to physical activity and can help diagnose coronary artery disease.