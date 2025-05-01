Introduction to the Lymphatic System quiz #3 Flashcards

Why is the lymphatic system necessary in addition to the cardiovascular system?
The lymphatic system is necessary because the cardiovascular system has limitations such as fluid leakage, high-speed transport that hinders immune interactions, and inability to absorb large macromolecules like fats.
Describe the primary function of lymphatic vessels.
Lymphatic vessels transport lymph to veins near the heart, returning leaked fluids and proteins to the cardiovascular system.
How does the lymphatic system help maintain fluid balance in the body?
The lymphatic system maintains fluid balance by returning lost or leaked fluids and proteins from tissues back to the cardiovascular system.
What are lacteals, and what is their function?
Lacteals are specialized lymphatic capillaries in the small intestine that absorb dietary fats and lipid-soluble vitamins.
How does the lymphatic system address the limitation of high-speed transport in the cardiovascular system?
The lymphatic system provides a slower pathway that allows immune cells to interact with pathogens, facilitating immune responses that are not possible in the high-speed cardiovascular system.
Which types of cells are produced and distributed by the lymphatic system to support immune function?
The lymphatic system produces and distributes lymphocytes, specifically B cells and T cells, to support immune function.
