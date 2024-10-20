Introduction to the Urinary System quiz #3 Flashcards

Which sphincter do you have voluntary control over?
You have voluntary control over the external urethral sphincter.
Which gland is responsible for preventing urine and semen from exiting the body at the same time?
The prostate gland is responsible for preventing urine and semen from exiting the body at the same time.
What tube connects the bladder to the outside of the body?
The urethra connects the bladder to the outside of the body.
Tubular fluid flows from which renal tubular segment into the collecting duct?
Tubular fluid flows from the distal convoluted tubule into the collecting duct.
Which of the following have an excretory system that functions without a filtration step? a) Insects b) Mammals c) Birds d) Reptiles
a) Insects
Podocytes form which of the following? a) Glomerular capsule b) Filtration slits c) Renal tubules d) Collecting ducts
b) Filtration slits
Which of the following is true of a clean-catch urine procedure? a) It requires a catheter b) It involves collecting the first urine stream c) It is used to avoid contamination d) It is only for male patients
c) It is used to avoid contamination
Which body system's main functions are to filter the blood and eliminate metabolic waste?
The urinary system's main functions are to filter the blood and eliminate metabolic waste.