Introduction to the Urinary System quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the primary function of the kidneys in the urinary system? The kidneys filter waste from the blood and produce urine.

What is the function of the ureters? Ureters are paired tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the urinary bladder.

What is the function of the urethra? The urethra transports urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.

What substances do the kidneys excrete from the body? The kidneys excrete metabolic wastes and foreign substances such as drugs and toxins.

What is the role of renin produced by the kidneys? Renin helps regulate blood pressure.

How do the kidneys assist in maintaining acid-base balance? The kidneys conserve or eliminate hydrogen ions and bicarbonate ions to maintain acid-base balance.