Introduction to the Urinary System quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to the Urinary System quiz #4
Introduction to the Urinary System quiz #4
What is the primary function of the kidneys in the urinary system?
The kidneys filter waste from the blood and produce urine.What is the function of the ureters?
Ureters are paired tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the urinary bladder.What is the function of the urethra?
The urethra transports urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.What substances do the kidneys excrete from the body?
The kidneys excrete metabolic wastes and foreign substances such as drugs and toxins.What is the role of renin produced by the kidneys?
Renin helps regulate blood pressure.How do the kidneys assist in maintaining acid-base balance?
The kidneys conserve or eliminate hydrogen ions and bicarbonate ions to maintain acid-base balance.What happens to urine after it is produced by the kidneys?
Urine moves from the kidneys into the ureters, then to the urinary bladder, and finally out through the urethra.What is the function of erythropoietin?
Erythropoietin stimulates the production of red blood cells.What types of substances are considered metabolic wastes excreted by the kidneys?
Metabolic wastes include substances like urea, creatinine, and uric acid.Why is the urinary bladder important in the urinary system?
It temporarily stores urine before it is excreted from the body.How do the kidneys help eliminate drugs and toxins from the body?
The kidneys filter drugs and toxins from the blood and excrete them in urine.What is the role of the urinary system in maintaining homeostasis?
It regulates the composition and volume of blood, thus maintaining homeostasis.What is the function of the paired nature of the kidneys and ureters?
Having pairs ensures redundancy and efficient urine transport from both sides of the body.How does the urinary system interact with the circulatory system?
The kidneys filter blood, removing wastes and regulating blood volume and pressure.What is the function of the urinary system in drug excretion?
It removes drugs and their metabolites from the body through urine.What is the role of the kidneys in electrolyte balance?
The kidneys regulate the levels of electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and calcium.Why is it important for the urinary bladder to store urine temporarily?
Temporary storage allows controlled and convenient elimination of urine.How do the kidneys respond to changes in the body's hydration status?
They adjust urine concentration and volume to conserve or eliminate water as needed.What is the function of renin in the urinary system?
Renin is an enzyme that helps regulate blood pressure.What is the importance of erythropoietin production by the kidneys?
Erythropoietin is essential for stimulating red blood cell production in the bone marrow.What is the main waste product excreted by the urinary system?
Urea is the main waste product excreted in urine.What is the function of the kidneys in acid-base regulation?
They adjust the excretion of hydrogen and bicarbonate ions to maintain pH balance.What would happen if the ureters were blocked?
Urine would not be able to flow from the kidneys to the bladder, leading to kidney damage.What is the role of the kidneys in filtering blood?
They remove waste products and excess substances from the blood.What is the function of the urinary bladder's muscular wall?
It contracts to expel urine during urination.What is the significance of paired kidneys in the urinary system?
Paired kidneys provide redundancy and ensure efficient filtration of blood.What is the function of the muscular sphincters in the urinary system?
They control the release of urine from the bladder through the urethra.What is the importance of the kidneys in maintaining overall health?
They are vital for waste removal, fluid and electrolyte balance, blood pressure regulation, and red blood cell production.