Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Urinary System quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to the Urinary System quiz #4
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/28
  • What is the primary function of the kidneys in the urinary system?
    The kidneys filter waste from the blood and produce urine.
  • What is the function of the ureters?
    Ureters are paired tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the urinary bladder.
  • What is the function of the urethra?
    The urethra transports urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.
  • What substances do the kidneys excrete from the body?
    The kidneys excrete metabolic wastes and foreign substances such as drugs and toxins.
  • What is the role of renin produced by the kidneys?
    Renin helps regulate blood pressure.
  • How do the kidneys assist in maintaining acid-base balance?
    The kidneys conserve or eliminate hydrogen ions and bicarbonate ions to maintain acid-base balance.
  • What happens to urine after it is produced by the kidneys?
    Urine moves from the kidneys into the ureters, then to the urinary bladder, and finally out through the urethra.
  • What is the function of erythropoietin?
    Erythropoietin stimulates the production of red blood cells.
  • What types of substances are considered metabolic wastes excreted by the kidneys?
    Metabolic wastes include substances like urea, creatinine, and uric acid.
  • Why is the urinary bladder important in the urinary system?
    It temporarily stores urine before it is excreted from the body.
  • How do the kidneys help eliminate drugs and toxins from the body?
    The kidneys filter drugs and toxins from the blood and excrete them in urine.
  • What is the role of the urinary system in maintaining homeostasis?
    It regulates the composition and volume of blood, thus maintaining homeostasis.
  • What is the function of the paired nature of the kidneys and ureters?
    Having pairs ensures redundancy and efficient urine transport from both sides of the body.
  • How does the urinary system interact with the circulatory system?
    The kidneys filter blood, removing wastes and regulating blood volume and pressure.
  • What is the function of the urinary system in drug excretion?
    It removes drugs and their metabolites from the body through urine.
  • What is the role of the kidneys in electrolyte balance?
    The kidneys regulate the levels of electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and calcium.
  • Why is it important for the urinary bladder to store urine temporarily?
    Temporary storage allows controlled and convenient elimination of urine.
  • How do the kidneys respond to changes in the body's hydration status?
    They adjust urine concentration and volume to conserve or eliminate water as needed.
  • What is the function of renin in the urinary system?
    Renin is an enzyme that helps regulate blood pressure.
  • What is the importance of erythropoietin production by the kidneys?
    Erythropoietin is essential for stimulating red blood cell production in the bone marrow.
  • What is the main waste product excreted by the urinary system?
    Urea is the main waste product excreted in urine.
  • What is the function of the kidneys in acid-base regulation?
    They adjust the excretion of hydrogen and bicarbonate ions to maintain pH balance.
  • What would happen if the ureters were blocked?
    Urine would not be able to flow from the kidneys to the bladder, leading to kidney damage.
  • What is the role of the kidneys in filtering blood?
    They remove waste products and excess substances from the blood.
  • What is the function of the urinary bladder's muscular wall?
    It contracts to expel urine during urination.
  • What is the significance of paired kidneys in the urinary system?
    Paired kidneys provide redundancy and ensure efficient filtration of blood.
  • What is the function of the muscular sphincters in the urinary system?
    They control the release of urine from the bladder through the urethra.
  • What is the importance of the kidneys in maintaining overall health?
    They are vital for waste removal, fluid and electrolyte balance, blood pressure regulation, and red blood cell production.