Introduction to Tissues & Histology quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How is the term 'tissue' defined in histology? A tissue is defined as a group of similar cells and their extracellular matrix working together to perform related functions.

What is histology, and what does it study? Histology is the scientific study of tissue structure and function, including the arrangement of cells and the extracellular matrix.

Which tissue type is most abundant and diverse in the human body? Connective tissue is the most abundant and diverse tissue type in the human body.

What are the three main types of muscle tissue? The three main types of muscle tissue are skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle.

How do the four primary tissue types differ in their extracellular matrix? All four tissue types have an extracellular matrix, but it is most prominent in connective tissue and less so in others.

What is the primary function of muscle tissue? The primary function of muscle tissue is to contract and produce body movements.