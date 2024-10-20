Meiosis quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following illustrates the parent cell before meiosis begins?
A diploid germ cell with replicated chromosomes illustrates the parent cell before meiosis begins.
Two cells containing how many chromatids per chromosome are found at the end of telophase I?
Two cells containing two chromatids per chromosome are found at the end of telophase I.
Which of these is true regarding primary oocytes?
Primary oocytes are arrested in prophase I until ovulation.
Which of the following occurs during metaphase I? (A) Chromosomes align in a single file row (B) Homologous chromosomes align in pairs (C) Sister chromatids are separated
B) Homologous chromosomes align in pairs
Which description is correct for both oogenesis and spermatogenesis?
Both processes involve meiosis to produce haploid gametes.
Which of the following is the result of meiosis during spermatogenesis?
The result is four haploid sperm cells.
What is the final product of meiosis (meiosis I & meiosis II combined) in males?
The final product is four genetically diverse haploid sperm cells.
What is the end result after telophase I in meiosis?
The end result is two haploid daughter cells.
Which of the following occurs during metaphase II? (A) Homologous chromosomes align in pairs (B) Chromosomes align in a single file row (C) Sister chromatids are separated
B) Chromosomes align in a single file row
During which type of cell division are eggs and sperm formed?
Eggs and sperm are formed during meiosis.
During what phase is the chromosome number reduced from 2n to n?
The chromosome number is reduced during meiosis I.
How many chromosomes are in a haploid human cell?
A haploid human cell contains 23 chromosomes.
What happens in prophase II of meiosis?
In prophase II, chromosomes condense and the nuclear envelope breaks down.
What is the total number of chromosomes present in the human cell before meiosis?
A human cell has 46 chromosomes before meiosis.
Which process produces human egg and sperm cells?
Meiosis produces human egg and sperm cells.
Which statement correctly compares metaphase I and metaphase II?
In metaphase I, homologous chromosomes align in pairs, while in metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single file row.
Which of the following statements is accurate about nondisjunction and aneuploidies?
Nondisjunction can lead to aneuploidies, resulting in gametes with an abnormal number of chromosomes.
If a parent cell has 48 chromosomes, how many chromosomes will each gamete have after meiosis?
Each gamete will have 24 chromosomes after meiosis.
How many sex chromosomes are in a human gamete?
A human gamete contains one sex chromosome.
Which of the following is diploid? (A) Gamete (B) Somatic cell (C) Sperm cell
B) Somatic cell
How might sperm be affected if nondisjunction occurs in a male?
Sperm may have an abnormal number of chromosomes, leading to potential fertility issues or genetic disorders.
How many pairs of chromosomes do somatic cells have?
Somatic cells have 23 pairs of chromosomes.
What is true about any two normal gametes from a human female parent?
Any two normal gametes are genetically diverse due to crossing over and independent assortment.
What is contained within the polar body?
The polar body contains excess genetic material and is typically not viable.
How many chromosomes are at each pole of the cell during anaphase II?
During anaphase II, 23 chromosomes are at each pole of the cell.
Which of the following states the correct order in which cells are produced in spermatogenesis? (A) Spermatogonia, primary spermatocyte, secondary spermatocyte, spermatid, spermatozoa (B) Primary spermatocyte, spermatogonia, secondary spermatocyte, spermatid, spermatozoa (C) Spermatogonia, secondary spermatocyte, primary spermatocyte, spermatid, spermatozoa
A) Spermatogonia, primary spermatocyte, secondary spermatocyte, spermatid, spermatozoa
Which of the following statements differentiates spermatogenesis and oogenesis?
Spermatogenesis results in four viable sperm cells, while oogenesis results in one viable ovum and polar bodies.
Which of the following describes the state of chromosomes in metaphase II? (A) Homologous chromosomes align in pairs (B) Chromosomes align in a single file row (C) Sister chromatids are separated
B) Chromosomes align in a single file row
Which of the following best explains a distinction between metaphase I and metaphase II? (A) Homologous chromosomes align in pairs in metaphase I (B) Chromosomes align in a single file row in metaphase II (C) Sister chromatids are separated in metaphase II
A) Homologous chromosomes align in pairs in metaphase I and B) Chromosomes align in a single file row in metaphase II