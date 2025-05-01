What does the term 'brachii' in 'biceps brachii' refer to? 'Brachii' refers to the brachial region, which is the arm.

How does the name 'biceps femoris' indicate the muscle's location? 'Femoris' refers to the femoral region, which is the thigh.

What does the muscle name 'trapezius' tell you about its shape? 'Trapezius' indicates the muscle is roughly the shape of a trapezoid.

What does 'deltoid' mean in terms of muscle shape? 'Deltoid' is named after the Greek letter delta, which is shaped like a triangle.

What do the terms 'maximus' and 'minimus' indicate about a muscle? 'Maximus' means the muscle is large, and 'minimus' means it is small.

What does 'longus' and 'brevis' mean in muscle names? 'Longus' means long, and 'brevis' means short.