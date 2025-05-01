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What does the term 'brachii' in 'biceps brachii' refer to? 'Brachii' refers to the brachial region, which is the arm. How does the name 'biceps femoris' indicate the muscle's location? 'Femoris' refers to the femoral region, which is the thigh. What does the muscle name 'trapezius' tell you about its shape? 'Trapezius' indicates the muscle is roughly the shape of a trapezoid. What does 'deltoid' mean in terms of muscle shape? 'Deltoid' is named after the Greek letter delta, which is shaped like a triangle. What do the terms 'maximus' and 'minimus' indicate about a muscle? 'Maximus' means the muscle is large, and 'minimus' means it is small. What does 'longus' and 'brevis' mean in muscle names? 'Longus' means long, and 'brevis' means short. How does the name 'adductor longus' describe the muscle's function? 'Adductor' means the muscle brings a body part closer to the midline, and 'longus' means it is long. What does 'rectus' indicate about the direction of muscle fibers? 'Rectus' means the muscle fibers run straight up and down. What does 'oblique' refer to in muscle names? 'Oblique' refers to muscle fibers that run at an angle. How are muscle attachment points reflected in names like 'sternocleidomastoid'? The name lists the origins (sternum and clavicle) and the insertion (mastoid process) in order. What does the number of heads in a muscle name, like 'biceps' or 'triceps', indicate? 'Biceps' means two heads (origins), and 'triceps' means three heads. What does 'gluteus maximus' tell you about the muscle? 'Gluteus' refers to the buttock region, and 'maximus' means it is the largest muscle there. How does the name 'rhomboid major' describe the muscle? 'Rhomboid' refers to a diamond shape, and 'major' means it is the larger of two similar muscles. What does 'extensor digitorum' indicate about the muscle's action and location? 'Extensor' means it straightens, and 'digitorum' means it acts on the fingers. Why is understanding the etymology of muscle names helpful in anatomy? It helps you remember muscle locations and functions, and can aid in identifying muscles during exams.
Muscle Naming quiz
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