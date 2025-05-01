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Muscle Naming quiz

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  • What does the term 'brachii' in 'biceps brachii' refer to?
    'Brachii' refers to the brachial region, which is the arm.
  • How does the name 'biceps femoris' indicate the muscle's location?
    'Femoris' refers to the femoral region, which is the thigh.
  • What does the muscle name 'trapezius' tell you about its shape?
    'Trapezius' indicates the muscle is roughly the shape of a trapezoid.
  • What does 'deltoid' mean in terms of muscle shape?
    'Deltoid' is named after the Greek letter delta, which is shaped like a triangle.
  • What do the terms 'maximus' and 'minimus' indicate about a muscle?
    'Maximus' means the muscle is large, and 'minimus' means it is small.
  • What does 'longus' and 'brevis' mean in muscle names?
    'Longus' means long, and 'brevis' means short.
  • How does the name 'adductor longus' describe the muscle's function?
    'Adductor' means the muscle brings a body part closer to the midline, and 'longus' means it is long.
  • What does 'rectus' indicate about the direction of muscle fibers?
    'Rectus' means the muscle fibers run straight up and down.
  • What does 'oblique' refer to in muscle names?
    'Oblique' refers to muscle fibers that run at an angle.
  • How are muscle attachment points reflected in names like 'sternocleidomastoid'?
    The name lists the origins (sternum and clavicle) and the insertion (mastoid process) in order.
  • What does the number of heads in a muscle name, like 'biceps' or 'triceps', indicate?
    'Biceps' means two heads (origins), and 'triceps' means three heads.
  • What does 'gluteus maximus' tell you about the muscle?
    'Gluteus' refers to the buttock region, and 'maximus' means it is the largest muscle there.
  • How does the name 'rhomboid major' describe the muscle?
    'Rhomboid' refers to a diamond shape, and 'major' means it is the larger of two similar muscles.
  • What does 'extensor digitorum' indicate about the muscle's action and location?
    'Extensor' means it straightens, and 'digitorum' means it acts on the fingers.
  • Why is understanding the etymology of muscle names helpful in anatomy?
    It helps you remember muscle locations and functions, and can aid in identifying muscles during exams.