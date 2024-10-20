Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #3 Flashcards
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #3
The axoplasm of the axon contains which of the following? A) Organelles B) Cytosol C) Neurotransmitters D) Myelin
B) CytosolWhat is the smallest structural and functional unit of the nervous system?
The neuron is the smallest structural and functional unit of the nervous system.Which of the following are true of spatial summation within the nervous system? A) It involves the axon B) It occurs at the synapse C) It involves multiple neurons D) It occurs in the cell body
C) It involves multiple neuronsWhat is the function of the dendrite?
Dendrites receive information from other neurons.The myelin sheath along an axon is not continuous. What are the gaps between Schwann cells called?
The gaps between Schwann cells are called nodes of Ranvier.Which of the following structures contain many cell bodies? A) Axon B) Dendrites C) Ganglia D) Synapse
C) GangliaWhat are the branched extensions of a neuron that receive signals called?
The function of dendrites is to receive incoming signals from other neurons.Which of the following is true about the functions of dendrites and axons? A) Dendrites send signals away B) Axons receive signals C) Dendrites receive signals D) Axons store neurotransmitters
C) Dendrites receive signalsWhich of the following is not part of a neuron? A) Axon B) Dendrite C) Synapse D) Cell body
C) SynapseIn a myelinated axon, what is the role of the myelin sheath?
In a myelinated axon, the myelin sheath increases the speed of nerve impulse transmission.