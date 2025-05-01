Renal Physiology: Overview quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 21 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main physiological processes carried out by nephrons in the formation of urine? The three main processes are glomerular filtration, tubular reabsorption, and tubular secretion.

Describe the process of glomerular filtration in the kidneys. Glomerular filtration is when blood pressure forces water and solutes out of the glomerular capillaries into the capsular space, forming filtrate.

What is the primary function of tubular reabsorption in the nephron? Tubular reabsorption reclaims essential substances like water, electrolytes, and glucose from the filtrate back into the bloodstream.

Where does most tubular reabsorption occur within the nephron? Most tubular reabsorption occurs in the proximal tubule and the nephron loop.

What is tubular secretion and what is its main purpose? Tubular secretion is the transfer of substances from the bloodstream into the renal tubule to help maintain electrolyte and acid-base balance and remove toxins.

How do reabsorption and secretion differ in terms of direction of substance movement? Reabsorption moves substances from filtrate to blood, while secretion moves substances from blood to filtrate.