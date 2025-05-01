Renal Physiology: Overview quiz #1 Flashcards
Renal Physiology: Overview quiz #1
What are the three main physiological processes carried out by nephrons in the formation of urine?
The three main processes are glomerular filtration, tubular reabsorption, and tubular secretion.Describe the process of glomerular filtration in the kidneys.
Glomerular filtration is when blood pressure forces water and solutes out of the glomerular capillaries into the capsular space, forming filtrate.What is the primary function of tubular reabsorption in the nephron?
Tubular reabsorption reclaims essential substances like water, electrolytes, and glucose from the filtrate back into the bloodstream.Where does most tubular reabsorption occur within the nephron?
Most tubular reabsorption occurs in the proximal tubule and the nephron loop.What is tubular secretion and what is its main purpose?
Tubular secretion is the transfer of substances from the bloodstream into the renal tubule to help maintain electrolyte and acid-base balance and remove toxins.How do reabsorption and secretion differ in terms of direction of substance movement?
Reabsorption moves substances from filtrate to blood, while secretion moves substances from blood to filtrate.Approximately how much filtrate do the kidneys produce daily, and how much of it is excreted as urine?
The kidneys produce about 180 liters of filtrate daily, but only about 1.5 liters is excreted as urine.What percentage of filtrate is reabsorbed back into the blood by the kidneys?
About 99% of the filtrate is reabsorbed back into the blood.Why is the process of reabsorption considered highly intensive in the kidneys?
Because nearly all (about 99%) of the filtrate must be reclaimed to prevent excessive loss of water and essential substances.Which parts of the nephron are primarily involved in tubular secretion?
Tubular secretion mainly occurs in the proximal tubule, distal tubule, and collecting duct.What is the role of the nephron loop in renal physiology?
The nephron loop is primarily involved in reabsorption, not secretion.How does the kidney help maintain acid-base balance in the body?
The kidney maintains acid-base balance through tubular secretion, which removes hydrogen ions and other acids from the blood into the filtrate.What substances are typically reabsorbed during tubular reabsorption?
Water, electrolytes (such as sodium and potassium), and nutrients like glucose are typically reabsorbed.What is the initial fluid called that is formed after glomerular filtration?
The initial fluid formed is called filtrate.Why is it incorrect to say that kidneys simply remove 'bad stuff' from the blood to make urine?
Because kidneys first filter out almost everything, then selectively reabsorb needed substances, and only the remaining waste becomes urine.How does tubular secretion contribute to the removal of drugs and toxins from the body?
Tubular secretion transfers drugs and toxins from the blood into the renal tubule for excretion in urine.What drives the process of glomerular filtration in the kidneys?
Blood pressure drives glomerular filtration by forcing water and solutes out of the capillaries.In which parts of the nephron does reabsorption occur besides the proximal tubule and nephron loop?
Reabsorption also occurs in the distal tubule and collecting duct, though to a lesser extent.What is the significance of the kidneys processing about 180 liters of blood-derived fluid daily?
It highlights the kidneys' efficiency in filtering large volumes and reclaiming almost all useful substances, with minimal loss as urine.How do the processes of reabsorption and secretion work together to maintain homeostasis?
Reabsorption recovers essential substances, while secretion removes excess ions and wastes, together maintaining fluid, electrolyte, and acid-base balance.What would happen if the kidneys did not reabsorb most of the filtrate?
The body would lose excessive amounts of water and essential nutrients, leading to dehydration and nutrient deficiencies.