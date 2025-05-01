Problem 1
The major stimulus for the release of parathyroid hormone is:
a. Hormonal
b. Humoral
c. Neural
Problem 2
The anterior pituitary secretes all but:
a. Antidiuretic hormone
b. Growth hormone
c. Gonadotropins
d. TSH
Problem 3
A hormone not involved in glucose metabolism is:
a. Glucagon
b. Cortisone
c. Aldosterone
d. Insulin
Problem 4
Parathyroid hormone:
a. Increases bone formation and lowers blood calcium levels
b. Increases calcium excretion from the body
c. Decreases calcium absorption from the gut
d. Demineralizes bone and raises blood calcium levels
Problem 5a
Choose from the following key to identify the hormones described.
Key:
a. Aldosterone
b. Antidiuretic hormone
c. Growth hormone
d. Luteinizing hormone
e. oxytocin f. prolactin
g. T₄ and T₃
h. TSH ______
(1) Important anabolic hormone; many of its effects mediated by IGFs ______
(2) Cause the kidneys to conserve water and/or salt (two choices) ______
(3) Stimulates milk production ______
(4) Tropic hormone that stimulates the gonads to secrete sex hormones ______
(5) Increases uterine contractions during birth ______
(6) Major metabolic hormone(s) of the body ______
(7) Causes reabsorption of sodium ions by the kidneys ______
(8) Tropic hormone that stimulates the thyroid gland to secrete thyroid hormone ______
(9) Secreted by the posterior pituitary (two choices) ______
(10) The only steroid hormone in the list
Problem 6
A hypodermic injection of epinephrine would:
a. Increase heart rate, increase blood pressure, dilate the bronchioles of the lungs, and increase digestive activity
b. Decrease heart rate, decrease blood pressure, constrict the bronchioles, and increase digestive activity
c. Decrease heart rate, increase blood pressure, constrict the bronchioles, and decrease digestive activity
d. Increase heart rate, increase blood pressure, dilate the bronchioles, and decrease digestive activity
Problem 7
Testosterone is to the male as which hormone is to the female?
a. Luteinizing hormone
b. Progesterone
c. Estrogen
d. Prolactin
Problem 8
If anterior pituitary secretion is deficient in a growing child, the child will
a. Develop acromegaly
b. Become a dwarf but have fairly normal body proportions
c. Mature sexually at an earlier than normal age
d. Be in constant danger of becoming dehydrated
Problem 9
If there is adequate carbohydrate intake, secretion of insulin results in:
a. Lower blood glucose levels
b. Increased cell utilization of glucose
c. Storage of glycogen
d. All of these
Problem 10
Hormones
a. Are produced by exocrine glands
b. Are carried to all parts of the body in blood
c. Remain at constant concentration in the blood
d. Affect only non-hormone-producing organs
Problem 11
Some hormones act by:
a. Increasing the synthesis of enzymes
b. Converting an inactive enzyme into an active enzyme
c. Affecting only specific target organs
d. All of these
Problem 12
Absence of thyroid hormone would result in:
a. Increased heart rate and increased force of heart contraction
b. Depression of the CNS and lethargy
c. Exophthalmos
d. High metabolic rate
Problem 13
Define hormone.
Problem 14
Name a hormone secreted by a muscle cell and two hormones secreted by neurons.
Problem 15
Describe the body location of each of the following endocrine organs: anterior pituitary, pineal gland, pancreas, ovaries, testes, and adrenal glands.
List the hormones produced by each organ.
Problem 16
The anterior pituitary is often referred to as the master endocrine organ, but it, too, has a 'master.' What controls the release of anterior pituitary hormones?
Problem 17
The posterior pituitary is not really an endocrine gland. Why not? What is it?
Problem 18
Endemic goiter is not really the result of a malfunctioning thyroid gland. What does cause it?
Problem 19
Roger Proulx has severe arthritis and has been taking prednisone (a glucocorticoid) for two months. He isn't feeling well, complains of repeated 'colds,' and is extremely 'puffy' (edematous). Explain the reason for these symptoms.
Problem 20
Which type of hormone receptor—plasma membrane bound or intracellular—would be expected to provide the most long-lived response to hormone binding and why?
Problem 21
Name two endocrine glands (or regions) that are important in the stress response, and explain why they are important.
Problem 22
How are the hyperglycemia and lipidemia of insulin deficiency linked?
Problem 23
List some problems that elderly people might have as a result of decreasing hormone production.
Problem 24
Mary Morgan has just been brought into the emergency room of City General Hospital. She is perspiring profusely and is breathing rapidly and irregularly. Her breath smells like acetone (sweet and fruity), and her blood glucose tests out at 650 mg/100 ml of blood. She is in acidosis. Which hormone drug should be administered, and why?
Problem 25
Kyle, a 5-year-old boy, has been growing by leaps and bounds; his height is 100% above normal for his age. He has been complaining of headaches and vision problems. A CT scan reveals a large pituitary tumor.
(a) Which hormone is being secreted in excess?
(b) What condition will Kyle exhibit if corrective measures are not taken?
(c) What is the probable cause of his headaches and visual problems?
Problem 26
Aaron, a 42-year-old single father, goes to his physician complaining of nausea and chronic fatigue. He reports having felt fatigued and listless for about half a year, but he had attributed this to stress. He has lost considerable weight and, strangely, his skin looks tanned, even though he spends long hours at work and rarely ventures outside. His doctor finds very low blood pressure and a rapid, weak pulse. Blood tests show that Aaron does not have anemia, but his plasma glucose, cortisol, and Na⁺ are low, and his plasma K⁺ is high. His doctor orders an ACTH stimulation test, in which Aaron's secretion of cortisol is measured after he is given a synthetic form of ACTH.
(a) What would account for Aaron's low plasma Na⁺ and high plasma K⁺ ?
(b) What is the reason for doing an ACTH stimulation test?
(c) Which gland is primarily affected if ACTH does not cause a normal elevation of cortisol secretion? What is this abnormality called?
(d) Which gland is primarily affected if ACTH does cause an elevation of cortisol secretion?
