Problem 1
Accessory glands that produce an oily secretion are the
a. Conjunctiva
b. Lacrimal glands
c. Tarsal glands
Problem 2
The portion of the fibrous layer that is white and opaque is the
a. Choroid
b. Cornea
c. Retina
d. Sclera
Problem 3
Which sequence best describes a normal route for the flow of tears from the eyes into the nasal cavity?
a. Lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs, nasolacrimal ducts
b. Lacrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, nasolacrimal ducts
c. Nasolacrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs
Problem 6
Of the neurons in the retina, the axons of which of these form the optic nerve?
a. Bipolar cells
b. Ganglion cells
c. Cone cells
d. Horizontal cells
Problem 9
Taste buds are found on the
a. Anterior part of the tongue
b. Posterior part of the tongue
c. Palate
d. All of these
Problem 10
Olfactory nerve filaments are found
a. In the optic bulbs
b. Passing through the cribriform plate of the ethmoid bone
c. In the optic tracts
d. In the olfactory cortex
Problem 11
The transmission of sound vibrations through the internal ear occurs chiefly through
(a) nerve fibers
(b) air
(c) fluid
(d) bone.
Problem 12
Which of the following statements does not correctly describe the spiral organ?
a. Sounds of high frequency stimulate hair cells at the basal end.
b. The 'hairs' of the receptor cells are embedded in the tectorial membrane.
c. The basilar membrane acts as a resonator.
d. The more numerous outer hair cells are largely responsible for our perception of sound.
Problem 13
The structure that allows pressure in the middle ear to be equalized with atmospheric pressure is the
a. Pinna
b. Pharyngotympanic tube
c. Tympanic membrane
d. Oval window
Problem 14
Otoliths (ear stones) are
a. A cause of deafness
b. A type of hearing aid
c. Important in equilibrium
d. The rock-hard petrous part of the temporal bones
Problem 15
How do rods and cones differ functionally?
Problem 16
Name the cranial nerves that serve the sense of taste.
Problem 19
Pitch is to frequency of sound as loudness is to
a. Quality
b. Intensity
c. Overtones
d. All of these
Problem 20
Which of the following is important in maintaining the balance of the body?
a. Visual cues
b. Semicircular canals
c. The saccule
d. Proprioceptors
e. All of these
Problem 21
Which of the following is not a possible cause of conduction deafness?
a. Impacted cerumen
b. Middle ear infection
c. Cochlear nerve degeneration
d. Otosclerosis
Problem 22
Why do you often have to blow your nose after crying
Problem 23
Where are the olfactory sensory neurons, and why is that site poorly suited for their job?
Problem 24
David Norris, an engineering student, has been working in a nightclub to earn money to pay for his education. After about eight months, he notices that he is having problems hearing high-pitched tones. What is the likely cause-and-effect relationship here?
Problem 25
Describe the response of rhodopsin to light stimuli. What is the outcome of this cascade of events?
Problem 26
Since there are only three types of cones, how can you explain the fact that we see many more colors?
Problem 27
Describe the effect of aging on the special sense organs.
Problem 28
During an ophthalmoscopic examination, Mrs. James was found to have bilateral papilledema. Further investigation indicated that this condition resulted from a rapidly growing intracranial tumor. First, define papilledema (see Related Clinical Terms). Then explain its presence in terms of Mrs. James’s diagnosis.
Problem 29
Maria, a 9-year-old girl, told the clinic physician that her “ear lump hurt” and she kept “getting dizzy and falling down.” As she told her story, she pointed to her mastoid process. An otoscopic examination of the external acoustic meatus revealed a red, swollen eardrum, and her throat was inflamed. Her condition was described as mastoiditis with secondary labyrinthitis (inflammation of the labyrinth). Describe the most likely route of infection and the infected structures in Maria’s case. Also explain the cause of her dizziness and falling.
Problem 30
Mrs. Orlando has been noticing flashes of light and tiny specks in her right visual field. When she begins to see a “veil” floating before her right eye, she makes an appointment to see the eye doctor. What is your diagnosis? Is the condition serious? Explain.
Problem 31
Assume that a tumor in the pituitary gland or hypothalamus is protruding inferiorly and compressing the optic chiasma. What could be the visual outcome?
Problem 32
Henri, a chef in a five-star French restaurant, has been diagnosed with leukemia. He is about to undergo chemotherapy, which will kill rapidly dividing cells in his body. He needs to continue working between bouts of chemotherapy. What consequences of chemotherapy would you predict that might affect his job as a chef?
Ch. 15 The Special Senses
