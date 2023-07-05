Skip to main content
Choose from the following key to identify the hormones described. Key: a. aldosterone b. antidiuretic hormone c. growth hormone d. luteinizing hormone e. oxytocin f. prolactin g. T₄ and T₃ h. TSH ______ (1) important anabolic hormone; many of its effects mediated by IGFs ______ (2) cause the kidneys to conserve water and/or salt (two choices) ______ (3) stimulates milk production ______ (4) tropic hormone that stimulates the gonads to secrete sex hormones ______ (5) increases uterine contractions during birth ______ (6) major metabolic hormone(s) of the body ______ (7) causes reabsorption of sodium ions by the kidneys ______ (8) tropic hormone that stimulates the thyroid gland to secrete thyroid hormone ______ (9) secreted by the posterior pituitary (two choices) ______(10) the only steroid hormone in the list

