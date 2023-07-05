Choose from the following key to identify the hormones described.
Key:
a. aldosterone
b. antidiuretic hormone
c. growth hormone
d. luteinizing hormone
e. oxytocin
f. prolactin
g. T₄ and T₃
h. TSH
______ (1) important anabolic hormone; many of its effects mediated by IGFs
______ (2) cause the kidneys to conserve water and/or salt (two choices)
______ (3) stimulates milk production
______ (4) tropic hormone that stimulates the gonads to secrete sex hormones
______ (5) increases uterine contractions during birth
______ (6) major metabolic hormone(s) of the body
______ (7) causes reabsorption of sodium ions by the kidneys
______ (8) tropic hormone that stimulates the thyroid gland to secrete thyroid hormone
______ (9) secreted by the posterior pituitary (two choices)
______(10) the only steroid hormone in the list
