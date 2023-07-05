A hypodermic injection of epinephrine would
a. increase heart rate, increase blood pressure, dilate the bronchioles of the lungs, and increase digestive activity,
b. decrease heart rate, decrease blood pressure, constrict the bronchioles, and increase digestive activity,
c. decrease heart rate, increase blood pressure, constrict the bronchioles, and decrease digestive activituy,
d. increase heart rate, increase blood pressure, dilate the bronchioles, and decrease digestive activity.
