Problem 1
Use the key to classify each of the following described tissue types into one of the four major tissue categories.
Key:
a. Connective tissue
b. Epithelium
c. Muscle
d. Nervous tissue
_________ (1) Tissue type composed largely of nonliving extracellular matrix; important in protection and support
_________ (2) The tissue immediately responsible for body movement
_________ (3) The tissue that enables us to be aware of the external environment and to react to it
_________ (4) The tissue that lines body cavities and covers surfaces
Problem 2
An epithelium that has several layers, with an apical layer of flattened cells, is called (choose all that apply):
a. Ciliated
b. Columnar
c. Stratified
d. Simple
e. Squamous
Problem 5
Scar tissue is a variety of
a. Epithelium
b. Connective tissue
c. Muscle tissue
d. Nervous tissue
e. All of these
Problem 6
Name the primary cell type in connective tissue proper; in cartilage; in bone.
Problem 7
Name the two major components of the extracellular matrix and, if applicable, subclasses of each component.
Problem 8a
Name the specific connective tissue type found in the following body locations:
a. Forming the soft packing around organs
b. Supporting the ear pinna
c. Forming 'stretchy' ligaments
d. First connective tissue in the embryo
Problem 9
What is the function of macrophages?
Problem 10
Define tissue.
Problem 11
Name four important functions of epithelial tissue and provide at least one example of a tissue that exemplifies each function.
Problem 12
Provide examples from the body that illustrate four of the major functions of connective tissue.
Problem 13
Matrix is extracellular. How does the matrix get to its characteristic position?
Problem 14
Differentiate between the roles of neurons and the supporting cells of nervous tissue.
Problem 15
Indicate which primary tissue classes derive from each embryonic germ layer.
Problem 16
John sustained a severe injury during football practice and is told that he has a torn knee cartilage. Can he expect a quick, uneventful recovery? Explain your response.
Problem 18
Mrs. Delancy went to the local meat market and bought a beef tenderloin (cut from the loin, the region along the steer's caudal vertebral column) and some tripe (cow's stomach). What type of muscle was she preparing to eat in each case?
Problem 20
Compare and contrast skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissue relative to structure, body location, and specific function.
Problem 22
In what ways are adipose tissue and bone similar? How are they different?
Problem 23
In adults, over 90% of all cancers arise in epithelium. Such cancers are called carcinomas, or adenomas (adenocarcinomas) if they arise in glandular epithelia. In fact, cancers of the skin, lung, colon, breast, and prostate are all in these categories. Why do you think this is so?
Problem 24
Cindy, an overweight high school student, is overheard telling her friend that she's going to research how she can transform some of her white fat to brown fat. What is her rationale here (assuming it is possible)?
Ch. 4 Tissue: The Living Fabric
Back
All textbooksKatja Hoehn, Lawrence W. Haynes, Matthew A. Abbott 12th EditionCh. 4 Tissue: The Living Fabric