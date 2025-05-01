Problem 1

Use the key to classify each of the following described tissue types into one of the four major tissue categories.

Key:

a. Connective tissue

b. Epithelium

c. Muscle

d. Nervous tissue

_________ (1) Tissue type composed largely of nonliving extracellular matrix; important in protection and support

_________ (2) The tissue immediately responsible for body movement

_________ (3) The tissue that enables us to be aware of the external environment and to react to it

_________ (4) The tissue that lines body cavities and covers surfaces