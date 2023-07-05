Skip to main content
In adults, over 90% of all cancers arise in epithelium. Such cancers are called carcinomas, or adenomas (adenocarcinomas) if they arise in glandular epithelia. In fact, cancers of the skin, lung, colon, breast, and prostate are all in these categories. Why do you think this is so?

