Problem 1
Which epidermal cell type is most numerous?
a. Keratinocyte
b. Melanocyte
c. Dendritic cell
d. Tactile epithelial cell
Problem 2
Which cell functions as part of the immune system?
a. Keratinocyte
b. Melanocyte
c. Dendritic cell
d. Tactile epithelial cell
Problem 3
The epidermis provides a physical barrier due largely to the presence of
a. Melanin
b. Carotene
c. Collagen
d. Keratin
Problem 6
Which is not a true statement about the papillary dermis?
a. It is largely areolar connective tissue
b. It is most responsible for the toughness of the skin
c. It contains nerve endings that respond to stimuli
d. It is highly vascular
Problem 7
Which of the following is not an epidermal derivative?
a. Hair
b. Sweat gland
c. Sensory receptor
d. Sebaceous gland.
Problem 8
Skin surface markings that reflect points of tight dermal attachment to underlying tissues are called
(a) tension lines,
(b) flexure lines,
(c) papillary ridges,
(d) dermal papillae.
Problem 11
The rule of nines is helpful clinically in
a. Diagnosing skin cancer
b. Estimating the extent of a burn
c. Estimating how serious a cancer is
d. Preventing acne
Problem 13
Why does skin wrinkle and what accelerates the wrinkling process?
Problem 14
Which epidermal cells contain keratohyaline and lamellar granules?
Problem 21
Explain each of these familiar phenomena in terms of what you learned in this chapter:
a. Pimples
b. Dandruff
c. Greasy hair and 'shiny nose
d. Stretch marks from gaining weight
e. Freckles
Problem 22
Why are there no skin cancers that originate from stratum corneum cells?
Problem 25
Mrs. Gaucher received second-degree burns on her abdomen when she dropped a kettle of boiling water. She asked her doctor (worriedly) if she would need a skin graft. What do you think he told her?
Ch. 5 The Integumentary System
Back
All textbooksKatja Hoehn, Lawrence W. Haynes, Matthew A. Abbott 12th EditionCh. 5 The Integumentary System