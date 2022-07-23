Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tension Lines Tension lines, also known as Langer's lines, are patterns on the skin that indicate the natural orientation of collagen fibers in the dermis. These lines reflect areas where the skin is under tension and are important in surgical incisions to minimize scarring. Recommended video: 1:56 1:56 First-Line Defenses

Flexure Lines Flexure lines are skin surface markings found near joints where the skin folds during movement. They correspond to points where the dermis is tightly bound to underlying structures, allowing the skin to crease without damage during flexion. Recommended video: 1:56 1:56 First-Line Defenses