Problem 1

Match the key terms to the appropriate descriptions.

Key:

a. fibrous joints

b. cartilaginous joints

c. synovial joints

_____ (1) exhibit a joint cavity

_____ (2) types are sutures and syndesmoses

_____ (3) bones connected by collagen fibers

_____ (4) types include synchondroses and symphyses

_____ (5) all are diarthrotic

_____ (6) many are amphiarthrotic

_____ (7) bones connected by a disc of hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage

_____ (8) nearly all are synarthrotic

_____ (9) shoulder, hip, jaw, and elbow joints