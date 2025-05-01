Problem 1
Match the key terms to the appropriate descriptions.
Key:
a. fibrous joints
b. cartilaginous joints
c. synovial joints
_____ (1) exhibit a joint cavity
_____ (2) types are sutures and syndesmoses
_____ (3) bones connected by collagen fibers
_____ (4) types include synchondroses and symphyses
_____ (5) all are diarthrotic
_____ (6) many are amphiarthrotic
_____ (7) bones connected by a disc of hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage
_____ (8) nearly all are synarthrotic
_____ (9) shoulder, hip, jaw, and elbow joints
Problem 3
Anatomical characteristics shared by all synovial joints include all except:
a. Articular cartilage
b. A joint cavity
c. An articular capsule
d. Presence of fibrocartilage
Problem 4
Factors that influence the stability of a synovial joint include
a. Shape of articular surfaces
b. Presence of strong reinforcing ligaments
c. Tone of surrounding muscles
d. All of these
Problem 5
The description 'Articular surfaces deep and secure; capsule heavily reinforced by ligaments and muscle tendons; extremely stable joint' best describes
a. The elbow joint
b. The hip joint
c. The knee joint
d. The shoulder joint
Problem 8
Define joint.
Problem 16
List the functions of the following elements of a synovial joint: a fibrous layer of the capsule, synovial fluid, and articular cartilage.
Problem 21
The knee has been called 'a beauty and a beast.' Provide several reasons that might explain the negative (beast) part of this description.
