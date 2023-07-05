Match the key terms to the appropriate descriptions.
Key:
a. fibrous joints
b. cartilaginous joints
c. synovial joints
_____ (1) exhibit a joint cavity
_____ (2) types are sutures and syndesmoses
_____ (3) bones connected by collagen fibers
_____ (4) types include synchondroses and symphyses
_____ (5) all are diarthrotic
_____ (6) many are amphiarthrotic
_____ (7) bones connected by a disc of hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage
_____ (8) nearly all are synarthrotic
_____ (9) shoulder, hip, jaw, and elbow joints
