Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology8. JointsTypes Of JointsFibrous Joints, Cartilaginous Joints, Synovial Joints
2:33 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook Question

Match the key terms to the appropriate descriptions. Key: a. fibrous joints b. cartilaginous joints c. synovial joints  _____    (1) exhibit a joint cavity  _____    (2) types are sutures and syndesmoses  _____    (3) bones connected by collagen fibers  _____    (4) types include synchondroses and symphyses  _____    (5) all are diarthrotic  _____    (6) many are amphiarthrotic  _____    (7) bones connected by a disc of hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage  _____    (8) nearly all are synarthrotic  _____    (9) shoulder, hip, jaw, and elbow joints

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
9:32m

Watch next

Master Joints: Structure and Types of Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Professor Dave Explains

Start learning
09:32
Joints: Structure and Types of Motion
Professor Dave Explains
853
7
03:32
Cartilaginous Joints
Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
333
4
10:53
Synovial Joints
Dr Matt & Dr Mike
461
3
14:33
Joint Classification
Dr Matt & Dr Mike
367
1
04:46
Fibrous Joints
Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
302
2
1
05:49
Classification of joints
EasyAandP
27
1
02:10
Joints and Articulations : Classification Structure (08:06)
Mr. Ford's Class
12
04:46
Fibrous Joints
Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
18
04:58
Cartilaginous Joints
Professor Givon's Lectures
11
04:03
Structure of a Synovial Joint
EasyAandP
13
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.