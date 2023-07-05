Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology8. JointsJoint DamageJoint Injuries- Symptoms and Problems Associated With Each
Problem 21
The knee has been called 'a beauty and a beast.' Provide several reasons that might explain the negative (beast) part of this description.

