Problem 1
Match the bones in column B with their description in column A. (Note that some descriptions require more than a single choice.)
Column A
_____ (1) connected by the coronal suture
_____ (2) keystone bone of cranium
_____ (3) keystone bone of the face
_____ (4) form the hard palate
_____ (5) allows the spinal cord to pass
_____ (6) forms the chin
_____ (7) contain paranasal sinuses
_____ (8) contains mastoid sinuses
Column B
a. ethmoid
b. frontal
c. mandible
d. maxillary
e. occipital
f. palatine
g. parietal
h. sphenoid
i. temporal
Problem 3
Use key choices to identify the bone descriptions that follow.
Key:
a. carpals
b. femur
c. fibula
d. humerus
e. radius
f. tarsals
g. tibia
h. ulna
______ (1) articulates with the acetabulum and the tibia
______ (2) forms the lateral aspect of the ankle
______ (3) bone that 'carries' the hand
______ (4) the wrist bones
______ (5) end shaped like a monkey wrench
______ (6) articulates with the capitulum of the humerus
______ (7) largest bone of this 'group' is the calcaneus
Problem 4
Which vertebral curvatures are primary and which are secondary curvatures? Why are they called primary and secondary?
Problem 5
What is the function of the intervertebral discs?
Problem 6
Which ribs are floating ribs and why are they called that?
Problem 8
Briefly describe the anatomical characteristics and impairment of function seen in cleft palate and hip dysplasia.
Problem 9
How do the relative proportions of the cranium and face of a fetus compare with those of an adult skull?
Problem 10
Distinguish between the anulus fibrosus and nucleus pulposus regions of a disc. Which provides durability and strength? Which provides resilience? Which part is involved in a 'slipped' disc?
Problem 12
Justiniano worked in a poultry-packing plant where his job was cutting open chickens and stripping out their visceral organs. After work, he typed for long hours on his computer keyboard, writing a book about his work in the plant. Soon, his wrist and hand began to hurt whenever he flexed it, and he began to awaken at night with pain and tingling on the thumb half of his hand. What condition did he probably have?
Problem 14
Name the cranial and facial bones and compare and contrast the functions of the cranial and facial skeletons.
Problem 15
List at least two specific anatomical characteristics each for typical cervical, thoracic, and lumbar vertebrae that would allow anyone to identify each type correctly.
Problem 17
Compare a young adult skeleton to that of an extremely aged person relative to bone mass in general and the bony structure of the skull, thorax, and vertebral column in particular.
Problem 18
Mr. Wright had polio as a boy and was partially paralyzed in one lower limb for over a year. Although no longer paralyzed, he now has a severe lateral curvature of the lumbar spine. Explain what has happened and identify his condition.
Problem 19
Mrs. Shea came up with what she considered to be a clever idea to bypass the long lines at Disney World. She had her husband rent a wheelchair and he wheeled her around from one exhibit to another for the better part of three days. As they sat on the plane, waiting to take off for Chicago, she complained to him that she had two sore spots on her buttocks. Why? What do you suppose would happen (to her buttocks) if she was wheeled around for a few more days?
