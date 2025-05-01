Problem 1
Match the key terms to the appropriate descriptions.
Key:
a. fibrous joints
b. cartilaginous joints
c. synovial joints
_____ (1) exhibit a joint cavity
_____ (2) types are sutures and syndesmoses
_____ (3) bones connected by collagen fibers
_____ (4) types include synchondroses and symphyses
_____ (5) all are diarthrotic
_____ (6) many are amphiarthrotic
_____ (7) bones connected by a disc of hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage
_____ (8) nearly all are synarthrotic
_____ (9) shoulder, hip, jaw, and elbow joints
Problem 2
Freely movable joints are:
a. synarthroses
b. diarthroses
c. amphiarthroses.
Problem 3
Anatomical characteristics shared by all synovial joints include all except:
a. Articular cartilage
b. A joint cavity
c. An articular capsule
d. Presence of fibrocartilage
Problem 4
Factors that influence the stability of a synovial joint include
a. Shape of articular surfaces
b. Presence of strong reinforcing ligaments
c. Tone of surrounding muscles
d. All of these
Problem 5
The description 'Articular surfaces deep and secure; capsule heavily reinforced by ligaments and muscle tendons; extremely stable joint' best describes
a. The elbow joint
b. The hip joint
c. The knee joint
d. The shoulder joint
Problem 6
Ankylosis means
a. Twisting of the ankle
b. Tearing of ligaments
c. Displacement of a bone
d. Immobility of a joint due to fusion of its articular surfaces
Problem 7
An autoimmune disorder in which joints are affected bilaterally and which involves pannus formation and gradual joint immobilization is:
a. Bursitis
b. Gout
c. Osteoarthritis
d. Rheumatoid arthritis
Problem 8
Define joint.
Problem 9
Joint movements may be nonaxial, uniaxial, biaxial, or multiaxial. Define what each of these terms means.
Problem 10
Name two types of uniaxial, biaxial, and multiaxial joints.
Problem 11
Why are sprains and cartilage injuries a particular problem?
Problem 12
Compare the structure, function, and common body locations of bursae and tendon sheaths.
Problem 13
Compare and contrast the paired movements of flexion and extension with adduction and abduction.
Problem 14
How does rotation differ from circumduction?
Problem 15
What is the specific role of the menisci of the knee? Of the anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments?
Problem 16
List the functions of the following elements of a synovial joint: a fibrous layer of the capsule, synovial fluid, and articular cartilage.
Problem 17
Sonya worked cleaning homes for 30 years so she could send her two children to college. Several times, she had been forced to call her employers to tell them she could not come in to work because one of her kneecaps was swollen and painful. What is Sonya's condition, and what probably caused it?
Problem 18
Mrs. Bell, a 45-year-old woman, appeared at her physician's office complaining of unbearable pain in the interphalangeal joint of her right great toe. The joint was red and swollen. When asked about previous episodes, she recalled a similar attack two years earlier that disappeared as suddenly as it had come. Her diagnosis was arthritis. a. What type? b. What is the precipitating cause of this particular type of arthritis?
Problem 19
Tony Bowers, an exhausted biology student, was attending a lecture. After 30 minutes or so, he lost interest and began to doze. As the lecture ended, the hubbub aroused him and he let go with a tremendous yawn. To his great distress, he couldn't close his mouth—his lower jaw was 'stuck' open. What do you think had happened?
Problem 20
Discuss the relative value (to body homeostasis) of immovable, slightly movable, and freely movable joints.
Problem 21
The knee has been called 'a beauty and a beast.' Provide several reasons that might explain the negative (beast) part of this description.
Problem 22
As Jose was running down the road, he tripped, and his left ankle twisted violently to the side. When he picked himself up, he was unable to put any weight on that ankle. The diagnosis was severe dislocation and sprains of the left ankle. The orthopedic surgeon stated that she would perform a closed reduction of the dislocation and attempt ligament repair by using arthroscopy.
a. Is the ankle joint normally a stable joint?
b. What does its stability depend on?
c. What is a closed reduction?
d. Why is ligament repair necessary?
e. What does arthroscopy entail?
f. How will the use of this procedure minimize Jose's recuperation time (and suffering)?
Problem 23
Grace heard on the evening TV news that the deer population in her state had been increasing rapidly in the past few years and it was common knowledge that deer walked the streets at night. After the program, she suddenly exclaimed, 'So that's why those three boys in my son's class got Lyme disease last year.' Explain what she meant by that comment.
Ch. 8 Joints
