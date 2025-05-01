Problem 10

Justiniano worked in a poultry-packing plant where his job was cutting open chickens and stripping out their visceral organs. After work, he typed for long hours on his computer keyboard, writing a book about his work in the plant. Soon, his wrist and hand began to hurt whenever he flexed it, and he began to awaken at night with pain and tingling on the thumb half of his hand. What condition did he probably have?