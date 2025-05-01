Problem 1
Identify the structures in the following figure.
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
Problem 2
The connective tissue coverings of a skeletal muscle, listed from superficial to deep, are
(a) Endomysium, perimysium, and epimysium
(b) Endomysium, epimysium, and perimysium
(c) Epimysium, endomysium, and perimysium
(d) Epimysium, perimysium, and endomysium
Problem 3
The signal to contract is distributed deep into a muscle fiber by the
(a) Sarcolemma
(b) Sarcomere
(c) Transverse tubules
(d) Myotubules
(e) Myofibrils
Problem 4
The detachment of the myosin cross-bridges is directly triggered by
(a) The repolarization of T tubules
(b) The attachment of ATP to myosin heads
(c) The hydrolysis of ATP
(d) Calcium ions
Problem 5
A muscle producing near-peak tension during rapid cycles of contraction and relaxation is said to be in
(a) Incomplete tetanus
(b) Treppe
(c) Complete tetanus
(d) A twitch
Problem 6
The type of contraction in which the tension rises, but the load does not move, is
(a) A wave summation
(b) A twitch
(c) An isotonic contraction
(d) An isometric contraction
Problem 7
Which of the following statements about myofibrils is not correct?
(a) Each skeletal muscle fiber contains hundreds to thousands of myofibrils.
(b) Myofibrils contain repeating units called sarcomeres.
(c) Myofibrils extend the length of a skeletal muscle fiber.
(d) Filaments consist of bundles of myofibrils.
(e) Myofibrils are attached to the plasma membrane at both ends of a muscle fiber.
Problem 8
An action potential can travel quickly from one cardiac muscle cell to another because of the presence of
(a) Gap junctions
(b) Tight junctions
(c) Intercalated discs
(d) Both a and c
Problem 9
List the three types of muscle tissue in the body.
Problem 10
What three layers of connective tissue are part of each muscle? What functional role does each layer play?
Problem 11
The_____ contains vesicles filled with acetylcholine.
(a) axon terminal
(b) motor end plate
(c) neuromuscular junction
(d) synaptic cleft
(e) transverse tubule
Problem 12
What structural feature of a skeletal muscle fiber propagates action potentials into the interior of the cell?
Problem 13
What five interlocking steps are involved in the contraction process?
Problem 14
What two factors affect the amount of tension produced when a skeletal muscle contracts?
Problem 15
What forms of energy reserves do resting skeletal muscle fibers contain?
Problem 16
What two mechanisms are used to generate ATP from glucose in muscle cells?
Problem 17
What is the calcium-binding protein in smooth muscle tissue?
Problem 18
An activity that would require anaerobic endurance is
(a) A 50-meter dash
(b) A pole vault
(c) A weight-lifting competition
(d) All of these
Problem 19
Areas of the body where you would not expect to find slow fibers include the
(a) Back and calf muscles
(b) Eye and hand
(c) Chest and abdomen
(d) All of these
Problem 20
During relaxation, muscles return to their original length because of all of the following except
(a) Actin and myosin actively pushing away from one another
(b) The contraction of opposing muscles
(c) The pull of gravity
(d) The elastic nature of the sarcolemma
(e) Elastic forces
Problem 21
According to the length–tension relationship,
(a) Longer muscles can generate more tension than shorter muscles.
(b) The greater the zone of overlap in the sarcomere, the greater the tension the muscle can develop.
(c) The greatest tension is achieved in sarcomeres where actin and myosin initially do not overlap.
(d) There is an optimum range of actin and myosin overlap that will produce the greatest amount of tension.
(e) Both b and d are correct.
Problem 22
For each portion of a myogram tracing a twitch in a stimulated calf muscle fiber, describe the events that occur within the muscle fiber.
Problem 23
What three processes are involved in repaying the oxygen debt during a muscle's recovery period?
Problem 24
How does cardiac muscle tissue contract without neural stimulation?
Problem 25
Atracurium is a drug that blocks the binding of ACh to ACh receptors. Give an example of a site where such binding normally occurs, and predict the physiological effect of this drug.
Problem 26
Explain why a murder victim's time of death can be estimated according to the flexibility or rigidity of the body.
Problem 27
Which of the following activities would employ isometric contractions?
(a) Flexing the elbow
(b) Chewing food
(c) Maintaining an upright posture
(d) Running
(e) Writing
Problem 28
Many potent insecticides contain toxins, called organophosphates, that interfere with the action of the enzyme acetylcholinesterase. Ivan is using an insecticide containing organophosphates and is very careless. Because he does not use gloves or a dust mask, he absorbs some of the chemical through his skin and inhales a large amount as well. What signs would you expect to observe in Ivan as a result of organophosphate poisoning?
Problem 29
Linda's father suffers an apparent heart attack and is rushed to the emergency room of the local hospital. The doctor on call tells her that he has ordered some blood work and that he will be able to tell if her father actually had a heart attack by looking at the blood levels of CK and cardiac troponin. Why would knowing the level of CK and cardiac troponin help to indicate if a person suffered a heart attack?
Problem 30
Bill broke his leg in a football game, and after six weeks the cast is finally removed. As he steps down from the examination table, he loses his balance and falls. Why?
Ch. 10 Muscle Tissue
