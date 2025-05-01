Problem 1
Label the structures in the following illustration of a synovial joint.
Problem 2
A synarthrosis located between the bones of the skull is a
(a) Symphysis
(b) Syndesmosis
(c) Synchondrosis
(d) Suture
Problem 3
The joint between adjacent vertebral bodies is a
(a) Syndesmosis
(b) Symphysis
(c) Synchondrosis
(d) Synostosis.
Problem 4
The anterior joint between the two pubic bones is a
(a) Synchondrosis
(b) Synostosis
(c) Symphysis
(d) Synarthrosis
Problem 5
Joints typically located between the ends of adjacent long bones are
(a) Synarthroses
(b) Amphiarthroses
(c) Diarthroses
(d) Symphyses
Problem 6
The function of the articular cartilage is:
(a) To reduce friction
(b) To prevent bony surfaces from contacting one another
(c) To provide lubrication
(d) Both a and b
Problem 7
Which of the following is not a function of synovial fluid?
(a) Shock absorption
(b) Nutrient distribution
(c) Maintenance of ionic balance
(d) Lubrication of the articular surfaces
(e) Waste disposal
Problem 8
The structures that limit the range of motion of a joint and provide mechanical support across or around the joint are
(a) Bursae
(b) Tendons
(c) Menisci
(d) All of these
Problem 9
Complete loss of contact between two articulating surfaces is a
(a) Circumduction
(b) Hyperextension
(c) Dislocation
(d) Supination
Problem 10
Abduction and adduction always refer to movements of the
(a) Axial skeleton
(b) Appendicular skeleton
(c) Skull
(d) Vertebral column
Problem 11
Rotation of the forearm that makes the palm face posteriorly is
(a) Supination
(b) Pronation
(c) Proliferation
(d) Projection
Problem 12
A saddle joint permits _____ movement but prevents____movement.
(a) rotational; gliding
(b) angular; gliding
(c) gliding; rotational
(d) angular; rotational
Problem 13
Standing on tiptoe is an example of___at the ankle.
(a) elevation
(b) flexion
(c) extension
(d) retraction
Problem 14
Examples of monaxial joints, which permit angular movement in a single plane, are
(a) The intercarpal and intertarsal joints
(b) The shoulder and hip joints
(c) The elbow and knee joints
(d) All of these
Problem 15
Decreasing the angle between bones is termed
(a) Flexion
(b) Extension
(c) Abduction
(d) Adduction
(e) Hyperextension
Problem 16
Movements that occur at the shoulder and the hip represent the actions that occur at a____joint.
(a) hinge
(b) ball-and-socket
(c) pivot
(d) plane
Problem 17
The anulus fibrosus and nucleus pulposus are structures associated with the
(a) Intervertebral discs
(b) Knee and elbow
(c) Shoulder and hip
(d) Carpal and tarsal bones
Problem 18
Subacromial, subcoracoid, and subscapular bursae reduce friction in the____joint.
(a) hip
(b) knee
(c) elbow
(d) shoulder
Problem 19
Although the knee joint is only one joint, it resembles____ separate joints.
(a) two
(b) three
(c) four
(d) five
(e) six
Problem 20
Dislocations involving synovial joints are usually prevented by all of the following except
(a) Structures such as ligaments that stabilize and support the joint
(b) The position of bursae that limits the degree of movement
(c) The presence of other bones that prevent certain movements
(d) The position of muscles and fat pads that limits the degree of movement
(e) The shape of the articular surface
Problem 21
The hip is an extremely stable joint because it has
(a) A complete bony socket
(b) A strong joint capsule
(c) Supporting ligaments
(d) All of these
Problem 22
How does a meniscus (articular disc) function in a joint?
Problem 23
Partial or complete dislocation of the acromioclavicular joint is called a(n)___ .
Problem 24
How do articular cartilages differ from other cartilages in the body?
Problem 25
Differentiate between a bulging disc and a herniated disc.
Problem 26
How would you explain to your grandmother the characteristic decrease in height with advancing age?
Problem 27
List the six different types of diarthroses, and give an example of each.
Problem 28
While playing tennis, Dave 'turns his ankle.' He experiences swelling and pain. After being examined, he is told that he has no ruptured ligaments and that the structure of the ankle is not affected. On the basis of the signs and symptoms and the examination results, what happened to Dave's ankle?
Problem 29
Joe injures his knee during a football practice such that the synovial fluid in the knee joint no longer circulates normally. The physician who examines him tells him that they have to reestablish circulation of the synovial fluid before the articular cartilages become damaged. Why?
Problem 30
When playing a contact sport, which injury would you expect to occur more frequently, a dislocated shoulder or a dislocated hip? Why?
Ch. 9 Joints
