Problem 1
Name the three pennate muscles in the following figure, and for each muscle indicate the type of pennate muscle based on the relationship of muscle fascicles to the tendon.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
Problem 2
Label the three visible muscles of the rotator cuff in the following posterior view of the deep muscles that move the arm.
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
<IMAGE>
Problem 3
The bundles of muscle fibers within a skeletal muscle are called
(a) Muscles
(b) Fascicles
(c) Fibers
(d) Myofilaments
(e) Groups
Problem 4
Levers make action more versatile by all of the following, except
(a) Changing the location of the muscle's insertion
(b) Changing the speed of movement produced by an applied force
(c) Changing the distance of movement produced by an applied force
(d) Changing the strength of an applied force
(e) Changing the direction of an applied force
Problem 5
The more movable end of a muscle is the
(a) Insertion
(b) Belly
(c) Origin
(d) Proximal end
(e) Distal end
Problem 6
The muscles of facial expression are innervated by cranial nerve
(a) VII
(b) V
(c) IV
(d) VI
Problem 7
The strongest masticatory muscle is the
(a) Pterygoid
(b) Masseter
(c) Temporalis
(d) Mandible
Problem 8
The muscle that rotates the eye medially is the
(a) Superior oblique
(b) Inferior rectus
(c) Medial rectus
(d) Lateral rectus
Problem 9
Important flexors of the vertebral column that act in opposition to the erector spinae are the
(a) Rectus abdominis
(b) Longus capitis
(c) Longus colli
(d) Scalene
Problem 10
The major extensor of the elbow is the
(a) Triceps brachii
(b) Biceps brachii
(c) Deltoid
(d) Subscapularis
Problem 11
The muscles that rotate the radius without producing either flexion or extension of the elbow are the
(a) Brachialis and brachioradialis
(b) Pronator teres and supinator
(c) Biceps brachii and triceps brachii
(d) a, b, and c.
Problem 12
The powerful flexor of the hip is the
(a) Piriformis
(b) Obturator
(c) Pectineus
(d) Iliopsoas
Problem 13
Knee extensors known as the quadriceps femoris consist of the
(a) Three vastus muscles and the rectus femoris
(b) Biceps femoris, gracilis, and sartorius
(c) Popliteus, iliopsoas, and gracilis
(d) Gastrocnemius, tibialis, and peroneus
Problem 14
List the four patterns of fascicle arrangement used to classify the different types of skeletal muscles.
Problem 15
What is an aponeurosis? Give two examples.
Problem 16
Which four muscle groups make up the axial musculature?
Problem 17
What three functions are accomplished by the muscles of the pelvic floor?
Problem 18
On which bones do the four rotator cuff muscles originate and insert?
Problem 19
What three functional groups make up the muscles of the lower limbs?
Problem 20
Of the following actions, the one that illustrates that of a second-class lever is
(a) Knee extension
(b) Ankle extension (plantar flexion)
(c) Flexion at the elbow
(d) None of these
Problem 21
Compartment syndrome can result from all of the following except
(a) Compressing a nerve in the wrist
(b) Compartments swelling with blood due to an injury involving blood vessels
(c) Torn ligaments in a given compartment
(d) Pulled tendons in the muscles of a given compartment
(e) Torn muscles in a particular compartment
Problem 22
A(n)____develops when an organ protrudes through an abnormal opening.
Problem 23
Elongated bursae that reduce friction and surround the tendons that cross the posterior and anterior surfaces of the wrist form___.
Problem 24
The muscles of the vertebral column include many posterior extensors but few anterior flexors. Why?
Problem 25
Why does a convergent muscle exhibit more versatility when contracting than does a parallel muscle?
Problem 26
Why can a pennate muscle generate more tension than can a parallel muscle of the same size?
Problem 27
Why is it difficult to lift a heavy object when the elbow is at full extension?
Problem 28
Which types of movements are affected when the hamstrings are injured?
Problem 29
Mary sees Jill coming toward her and immediately contracts her frontalis and procerus. She also contracts her right levator labii. Is Mary glad to see Jill? How can you tell?
Problem 30
Mary's newborn is having trouble suckling. The doctor suggests that it may be a problem with a particular muscle. What muscle is the doctor probably referring to?
(a) Orbicularis oris
(b) Buccinator
(c) Masseter
(d) Risorius
(e) Zygomaticus
Ch. 11 The Muscular System
Back
All textbooksFrederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 11th EditionCh. 11 The Muscular System