Problem 1
In the following photographs of the scapula, identify the three views (a–c) and the indicated bone markings (d–g).
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g.___
Problem 2
Which of the following is primarily responsible for stabilizing, positioning, and bracing the pectoral girdle?
(a) Tendons
(b) Ligaments
(c) The joint shape
(d) Muscles
(e) The shape of the bones within the joint
Problem 4
In anatomical position, the ulna lies:
(a) Medial to the radius
(b) Lateral to the radius
(c) Inferior to the radius
(d) Superior to the radius
Problem 5
The point of the elbow is actually the _____ of the ulna.
(a) Styloid process
(b) Olecranon
(c) Coronoid process
(d) Trochlear notch
Problem 6
The bones of the hand articulate distally with the:
(a) Carpal bones
(b) Ulna and radius
(c) Metacarpals
(d) Phalanges
Problem 7
The epiphysis of the femur articulates with the pelvis at the (a) pubic symphysis, (b) acetabulum, (c) sciatic notch, (d) obturator foramen.
Problem 8
What is the name of the flexible sheet that interconnects the radius and ulna (and the tibia and fibula)?
Problem 10
Which seven bones make up the ankle (tarsus)?
Problem 12
At the glenoid cavity, the scapula articulates with the proximal end of the (a) humerus, (b) radius, (c) ulna, (d) femur.
Problem 14
The large foramen between the pubic ramus and ischial ramus is the:
(a) Foramen magnum
(b) Suborbital foramen
(c) Acetabulum
(d) Obturator foramen
Problem 16
The fibula:
(a) Forms an important part of the knee joint
(b) Articulates with the femur
(c) Helps to bear the weight of the body
(d) Provides lateral stability to the ankle
(e) Does a and b
Problem 17
The tarsal bone that transfers and distributes weight to the heel or toes is the:
(a) Cuneiform
(b) Calcaneus
(c) Talus
(d) Navicular
Problem 19
Why would a self-defense instructor advise a student to strike an attacker’s clavicle?
Problem 20
Jack injures himself playing hockey, and the physician who examines him informs him that he has dislocated his pollex. What part of Jack's body did he injure?
(a) his arm
(b) his leg
(c) his hip
(d) his thumb
(e) his shoulder.
Problem 22
Why is the tibia, but not the fibula, involved in the transfer of weight to the ankle and foot?
Problem 25
While fireman Fred is fighting a fire in a building, part of the ceiling collapses, and a beam strikes him on his left shoulder. He is rescued, but has a great deal of pain in his shoulder. He cannot move his arm properly, especially in the anterior direction. His clavicle is not broken, and his humerus is intact. What is the probable nature of Fred’s injury?
Problem 26
Investigators find the pelvis of a human and are able to identify the sex, the relative age, and some physical characteristics of the person. How is this possible from only the pelvis?
Ch. 8 The Appendicular Skeleton
