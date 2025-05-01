Martini - Fundamentals of Anatomy and Physiology 12th Edition

Back
Frederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 12th EditionFundamentals of Anatomy and PhysiologyISBN: 9780137854011Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
Anatomy & Physiology - Frederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 12th Fundamentals of Anatomy and Physiology - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. 1 An Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology25 solutions
Ch. 2 The Chemical Level of Organization34 solutions
Ch. 3 The Cellular Level of Organization29 solutions
Ch. 4 The Tissue Level of Organization24 solutions
Ch. 5 The Integumentary System17 solutions
Ch. 6 Bones and Bone Structure33 solutions
Ch. 7 The Axial Skeleton11 solutions
Ch. 8 The Appendicular Skeleton17 solutions
Ch. 9 Joints13 solutions
Ch. 10 Muscle Tissue12 solutions
Ch. 11 The Muscular System28 solutions
Ch. 12 Nervous Tissue18 solutions
Ch. 13 The Spinal Cord, Spinal Nerves, and Spinal Reflexes22 solutions
Ch. 14 The Brain and Cranial Nerves20 solutions
Ch. 15 Sensory Pathways and the Somatic Nervous System17 solutions
Ch. 16 The Autonomic Nervous System and Higher-Order Functions30 solutions
Ch. 17 The Special Senses15 solutions
Ch. 18 The Endocrine System21 solutions
Ch. 19 Blood31 solutions
Ch. 20 The Heart31 solutions
Ch. 21 Blood Vessels and Circulation26 solutions
Ch. 22 The Lymphatic System and Immunity25 solutions
Ch. 23 The Respiratory System4 solutions
Ch. 24 The Digestive System18 solutions
Ch. 26 The Urinary System31 solutions
Ch. 27 Fluids & Electrolytes30 solutions
Ch. 28 The Reproductive System12 solutions
Ch. 29 Development and Inheritance17 solutions