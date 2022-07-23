Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anatomy of the Fibula The fibula is a long, thin bone located on the lateral side of the tibia in the lower leg. Unlike the tibia, it does not bear significant weight but serves primarily as a site for muscle attachment and provides stability to the ankle joint. Understanding its anatomical position and function is crucial for analyzing its role in the skeletal system. Recommended video: 4:14 4:14 Clitoral Anatomy

Knee Joint Functionality The knee joint is a complex hinge joint that primarily allows for flexion and extension of the leg. It is formed by the femur, tibia, and patella, with the fibula playing a minimal role in its articulation. Recognizing the components and mechanics of the knee joint is essential for understanding the fibula's limited involvement in this area. Recommended video: 08:43 08:43 Functional Joint Classifications