Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities
- 3. Solving Word Problems
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations
- 7. Factoring
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value
- 10. Relations and Functions
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem
15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem
Arithmetic Sequences