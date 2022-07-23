Table of contents
13. Mendelian Genetics
Dihybrid Crosses
5:01 minutes
Problem 9`
Textbook Question
In parakeets, two autosomal genes that are located on different chromosomes control the production of feather pigment. Gene B codes for an enzyme that is required for the synthesis of a blue pigment, and gene Y codes for an enzyme required for the synthesis of a yellow pigment. Green results from a mixture of yellow and blue pigments, and recessive mutations that prevent production of either pigment are known for both genes. Suppose that a breeder has two green parakeets and mates them. The offspring are green, blue, yellow, and albino (unpigmented). Based on this observation, what are the genotypes of the green parents? What genotypes produce each color in the offspring? What fraction of the progeny should exhibit each type of color?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dominant and recessive alleles for each gene. Let's denote the dominant allele for blue pigment as B and its recessive allele as b. Similarly, denote the dominant allele for yellow pigment as Y and its recessive allele as y. The dominant alleles (B and Y) produce pigments, while the recessive alleles (b and y) do not produce pigments.
Understand the phenotype of the green parakeets. Since green is a mixture of blue and yellow, the green parakeets must have at least one dominant allele of each gene (B and Y). Therefore, the genotype of each green parakeet must include at least one B and one Y allele.
Determine the possible genotypes of the green parents that can produce green, blue, yellow, and albino offspring. The presence of all four phenotypes among the offspring suggests that each parent is heterozygous for both genes (BbYy). This allows for all combinations of alleles to occur among the progeny.
Use a Punnett square to predict the offspring's genotypes and phenotypes. Set up a 4x4 Punnett square with the genotypes BbYy for both parents. Fill in the square to find the genotypes of the offspring. For example, BBYY, BBYy, BbYY, BbYy will be green, BbYY, BbYy, bbYY, bbYy will be yellow, BBYy, BbYy, BByy, Bbyy will be blue, and bbyy will be albino.
Calculate the fraction of each phenotype among the progeny. From the Punnett square, count the number of each phenotype and divide by the total number of offspring (16). This will give you the fraction of green, blue, yellow, and albino offspring.
Video duration:5m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mendelian Genetics
Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through the actions of alleles, which are different forms of a gene. It is based on Gregor Mendel's principles, including the law of segregation and the law of independent assortment. In this context, understanding how dominant and recessive alleles interact is crucial for predicting the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from parental crosses.
Recommended video:
04:26
Mendelian and Population Genetics
Gene Interaction
Gene interaction refers to the way different genes influence each other's expression and the resulting phenotype. In this case, the interaction between gene B (blue pigment) and gene Y (yellow pigment) leads to the production of green when both pigments are present. Understanding how these genes work together helps in determining the possible genotypes of the parents and the phenotypic ratios of the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Genes & Alleles
Punnett Squares
Punnett squares are a tool used in genetics to predict the probability of certain genotypes and phenotypes in offspring from a genetic cross. By mapping out the possible allele combinations from the parents, one can visualize the expected ratios of different traits. In this scenario, constructing Punnett squares for the green parakeets will help determine the genotypes of the parents and the expected color distribution in their offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Punnett Squares
