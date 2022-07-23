Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
8. Respiration
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
1:45 minutes
Problem 3`
Textbook Question
After glucose is fully oxidized by glycolysis, pyruvate processing, and the citric acid cycle, where is most of its energy stored?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of glucose oxidation: Glucose is broken down through glycolysis, pyruvate processing, and the citric acid cycle. Each of these steps contributes to the conversion of glucose into energy.
Identify the main products of glycolysis: Glycolysis converts glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH in the process.
Recognize the role of pyruvate processing: Pyruvate is further processed to form acetyl-CoA, which also generates NADH.
Examine the outcomes of the citric acid cycle: Acetyl-CoA enters the citric acid cycle, resulting in the production of ATP, NADH, and FADH2.
Determine the primary energy storage molecules: Most of the energy from glucose oxidation is stored in the high-energy electron carriers, NADH and FADH2, which are utilized in the electron transport chain to produce a significant amount of ATP.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Glycolysis
Glycolysis is the metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH in the process. This occurs in the cytoplasm and is the first step in cellular respiration, setting the stage for further energy extraction from glucose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:04
Glycolysis
Citric Acid Cycle
The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, takes place in the mitochondria and processes acetyl-CoA derived from pyruvate. It generates high-energy electron carriers, NADH and FADH2, which are crucial for the next stage of cellular respiration, contributing to the majority of energy storage from glucose oxidation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:45
Acids
Oxidative Phosphorylation
Oxidative phosphorylation is the final stage of cellular respiration, occurring in the inner mitochondrial membrane. It utilizes the electrons from NADH and FADH2 to create a proton gradient, driving ATP synthesis through ATP synthase. Most of the energy from glucose oxidation is stored in the form of ATP produced during this process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:27
Oxidative Phosphorylation
Watch next
Master Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice