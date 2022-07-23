Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis Glycolysis is the metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH in the process. This occurs in the cytoplasm and is the first step in cellular respiration, setting the stage for further energy extraction from glucose.

Citric Acid Cycle The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, takes place in the mitochondria and processes acetyl-CoA derived from pyruvate. It generates high-energy electron carriers, NADH and FADH2, which are crucial for the next stage of cellular respiration, contributing to the majority of energy storage from glucose oxidation.