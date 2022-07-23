Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse gametes. It consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are separated, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids. This process is crucial for sexual reproduction, ensuring genetic variation through independent assortment and crossing over.

Independent Assortment Independent assortment is a principle of genetics that describes how different genes independently separate from one another when reproductive cells develop. This means that the alleles for one gene segregate into gametes independently of the alleles for another gene. In the context of the question, the alleles A/a and B/b will assort independently during meiosis, leading to various combinations in the resulting gametes.