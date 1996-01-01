A species of rotifer, a small freshwater invertebrate, lost the ability to reproduce sexually millions of years ago. A remarkable feature of its life cycle is the ability to withstand dry conditions. When the rotifer’s environment dries out, so does the rotifer, and it can be blown to a new area. Rotifers that land in water will rehydrate and resume an active life. A major pathogen of these rotifers is a species of fungus that cannot survive drying. Some scientists hypothesize that drying rids the rotifers of this pathogen. (a) Design an experimental study to test this hypothesis.