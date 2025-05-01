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23. Speciation - Part 2 of 2!
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23. Speciation - Part 2 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Speciation Time Scales / Problem 3
Problem 3
How might speciation time scales differ between volcanic islands and continental environments?
A
Speciation may occur more rapidly on volcanic islands due to isolation and unique environmental conditions.
B
Speciation occurs more rapidly in continental environments due to larger populations.
C
Speciation time scales are consistent across all environments.
D
Speciation does not occur in volcanic islands due to harsh conditions.
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