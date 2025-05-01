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23. Speciation - Part 2 of 2!
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23. Speciation - Part 2 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Speciation Time Scales / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which statement best describes the model of gradual evolution?
A
Gradual evolution suggests species evolve rapidly followed by long periods of stasis.
B
Gradual evolution suggests species evolve only in response to environmental catastrophes.
C
Gradual evolution suggests species do not change over time.
D
Gradual evolution suggests species evolve through small, incremental changes over long periods.
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