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23. Speciation - Part 2 of 2!
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23. Speciation - Part 2 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Speciation Time Scales / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which evidence from the fossil record supports the punctuated equilibrium model?
A
Fossil evidence showing continuous gradual changes over long periods.
B
Fossil evidence showing no apparent changes over time.
C
Fossil evidence showing rapid changes followed by long periods of little or no change.
D
Fossil evidence is insufficient to support any evolutionary model.
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