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26. Prokaryotes - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 5
26. Prokaryotes - Part 2 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotes in the Environment / Problem 5
Problem 5
In a scenario where a person receives antibiotic treatment, which microbiota might be more affected, and why?
A
Resident microbiota, because they are more vulnerable to change
B
Both, because antibiotics indiscriminately affect all bacteria
C
Neither, antibiotics have no impact on microbiota
D
Transient microbiota, because they are less adapted to the host environment
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