Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
26. Prokaryotes - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
26. Prokaryotes - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotic Motility / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary structural protein of the filament in prokaryotic flagella?
A
Actin
B
Tubulin
C
Flagellin
D
Keratin
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options