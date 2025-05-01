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26. Prokaryotes - Part 2 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes - Part 2 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotic Motility / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which component of prokaryotic flagella is responsible for its rotation?
A
Rod
B
Filament
C
Hook
D
Basal body
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