General Biology
Which of the following is NOT an assumption of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
If the frequency of allele A is 0.6 and allele a is 0.4, what is the expected frequency of genotype Aa under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
In a small population, how can genetic drift lead to significant changes in allele frequencies?
Consider a population where gene flow occurs frequently. How might this affect the population's allele frequencies?
How do mutations influence allele frequencies and contribute to evolutionary changes?